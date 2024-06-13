Ed's Letter: No queer person owes the world a "coming out" story

“When did you come out?” At 34, I’m running out of funny, witty, and charming ways to respond to this with politeness.

It’s the monkey on my back. Surely, many queer people can relate — we’ve all become acquainted with this invasive question. But I don’t mize, so that I don’t appear rude. After all, the reason why I became a journalist is to never stop asking questions, so when people are curious about my life I reward them with answers.

Sure, on the inside I’m rolling my eyes but, on the outside, I present an automated and robotic response, complemented with a withering smile so insincere I might transform into an AI-generated avatar.

Undoubtedly, “coming out” is an epiphanic experience for many that is profoundly liberating. It should absolutely be celebrated. But the assumption that this is the average experience of LGBTQI+ people is fallacious. Commonly, some are met with rejection and hatred from close ones in a vulnerable moment that may even be lonelier than the so-called closet. So, what you may see as an innocent inquiry could have triggering effects.

No queer person owes the world a “coming-out” story. Even before I had the maturity to word it, I’ve always resisted the idea that my queerness should be measured by others knowing. Gen-Zs and millennials have had more liberty to vent on the internet: “Why should I come out as queer when you’ve never come out as openly straight?”

To simplify my story, I’ve always been visible in my queerness — whether it’s in the way I speak, dress or walk, I’ve been intentionally buoyant. I’m afraid I’m every gay stereotype — tutus, tiaras, and heels. And on top of that, the universe still demands a “coming-out” story?