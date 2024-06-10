TV presenter, actress and singer Ntombee Ngcobo-Mzolo is the host the reunion special.
Mommy Club 2 was quite a heavy one, admits Her Majesty
Reality star says this season brought the worst in her
Image: Supplied.
Reality TV star Happy “Her Majesty” Simelane says the second season of The Mommy Club brought out the worst in her.
Simelane was at the centre of the season’s most dramatic moments that saw her standing by her parenting style after receiving criticism online when a video clip surfaced of her grinding on an unknown man in a club while her teenage daughter was there.
The 35-year-old mother of three also dodged bullets for bad-mouthing Nunurai Mudarikwa and set the record straight on her friendship with Ratile Mabitsela, which led to a physical altercation with new mom to the group, Jabulile "Mrs Sande" Sande.
While this season had highs and lows for Simelane, she and the other mommies of the show will unpack the events that took place in the reunion special premiering on Showmax on Monday.
“This season was quite a heavy one. It was emotionally draining and a lot happened. I had a bit of fun here and there but most of it was quite challenging,” she told Sowetan at the filming of the reunion special.
“I don’t know myself to be like this. I’m usually quite sweet and loving as a person. Seeing myself swear like that was out of character and using vulgar language is not my thing.
"I swore the most [on the show] than I have ever done in my life. I didn’t realise that this group of moms were bringing out the worst in me.”
Image: Supplied.
TV presenter, actress and singer Ntombee Ngcobo-Mzolo is the host the reunion special.
“Despite how things turned out, I wouldn’t mind coming back for a third season… that’s if there is,” said Simelane.
“...I plan to behave this time around but if anyone pokes the bear, they’ll get what they’re asking for.”
On the other hand, Mudarikwa felt like she was well-behaved this season.
“I was more calm this season, I didn’t get into a lot of confrontations or been the centre of any drama,” said Mudarikwa.
“I took all the criticism that I received from season one where people called me all sorts of names and told me how I always ‘want to be right’. So, I made sure to be more loving and be an attentive listener to the other moms.”
“I’m not acting or pretending… what the producers showed was who I am in real life. I am human at the end of the day and people need to take me as I am.”
Viewers also got to see the strong sisterly bond between Simelane and Mpumi “Mrs Mops” Mophatlane.
“We as moms are constantly fighting. I just want us to make up and start on a clean slate,” said Mophatlane.
“I want us to bury the hatchet and even most of the time one will always be misunderstood. I’m usually seen as the ‘pot-stirrer or instigator’ but I’m glad I didn’t own such titles this season.”
Image: Supplied.
