Tell me you love Birkenstocks without telling me you love them – by pairing the stylish and comfy sandals with toasty socks this winter.
The cold season is officially upon us, but that should never keep your fit from looking fresh. As we reach for those plush, warm layers of clothes, our feet should not be an exception.
The 250-year-old German footwear brand's winter shearling range has circled this season for diehards seeking to elevate their devotion to luxe gorp-core status.
Give your feet that lifted feel with next-to-skin softness that earns you points on the street style scorecard. Impeccable craftsmanship meets premium suede, and the addition of insulation shearling lining in the classic Boston and Arizona styles ensures every step is a personalised cushioned affair.
Ready to slip into the trend but not sure how to style it? Fear not – here are five simple ways to step up your game with a pair of comfy 'stocks.
Stone Coin
With the quiet luxury trend still making waves on the fashion streets, we say jump right in! Muted and neutral tones are a favourite this season and offer the wearer legroom to play with styling and texture. Paired with another trans-seasonal trend, the monochrome trend and a pair of stone coin-hued soles, comfy chic will be a new closet edit. As seen on the streets, style a monochrome dark grey suit by buttoning the jacket to create an off-shoulder sultry look, complete with accessories of a lighter neutral shade.
Image: supplied
Image: Getty Images
Fuchsia tulip
Image: Getty Images
The resurgence of the preppy-core aesthetic flooded our feeds last season thanks to Italian fashion house Miu Miu’s cult micro-skirts and patent leather shoes. The schoolgirl aesthetic is the perfect trend that pairs socks beautifully with flat soles or the mini kitten heel and sling-backs. Go big with colour in cutesy geometric design pullovers cardigans and tweed school ‘fits paired with fuchsia pink ‘stocks. Looking for a more grown-up version of the trend, follow in the footsteps of fashion blogger Tamu McPherson by adding a dramatic pink fur jacket.
Taupe
Image: Getty Images
One can never go wrong with denim. With its endless wardrobe versatility and options, it is the ideal wardrobe winter compatriot to brave the cold weather. Shift the denim-style thermostat from blue to sensational by refreshing the classic Canadian tuxedo with another classic, the camel-hued trench coat and a pair of taupe ‘stocks. Switch out the denim trousers for a modest maxi denim skirt for a laid-back feel.
Desert dust light rose
Image: Getty Images
Channel your inner ballerina with this ballet core staple hue. The candy floss shade offers a feminine delicate appeal to any outfit. Give your heels a break and stand out at your next soirée with a ‘fit complete with a woollen powder pink coat with matching ‘stocks. Dress up the look with a bright red scarf and mittens for a pop of colour.
Cognac
Image: Getty Images
In search of the chicest way to take your work from home ‘fit to the office? The leather trench coat. Embrace the soft-touch personality and polished nature of the leather trench for your next office errand run – and it pairs wonderfully with flat soles too. Style up the cognac red sand-hued ‘stocks with a sultry leather coat with similar undertones. Else, if you want to push the fashion envelope, opt for a leather suit or boiler suit with similar undertones that will turn heads.
Image: supplied
Image: Getty Images
Image: Getty Images
Image: supplied
Image: Getty Images
Image: supplied
Image: supplied
