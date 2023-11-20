Step out of your comfort zone and into your own with Birkenstock
The German brand's iconic footwear is not designed for anyone, but rather for everyone willing to embrace new ways of walking through life
Birkenstock strides into summer with a powerful call to step out of your comfort zone and into your own.
For nearly 250 years, the iconic German brand has dedicated itself to crafting footwear that empowers wearers to walk as nature intended. Whether you are stepping into a pair of Birkenstocks for the first or the umpteenth time, the shoe's anatomically-shaped footbed will support your every step — just like the brand's new campaign supports the idea of people embracing new ways of walking through life.
Showcasing Birkenstock's new silhouettes and classic styles in fresh colourways and with updated design details, this campaign celebrates SA personalities whose adventurous spirits have opened doors to them. In doing so, it aims to highlight that often the only thing standing in the way of you trying something new is yourself. But, if you step beyond your self-imposed limits, you can step into a world of boundless possibility.
Take Leroy Panashe Siyafa, who graces TV screens as Sam in the Netflix series Blood & Water, for instance. At first Siyafa pursued a tertiary education in information technology, but he always felt a calling to act.
It was a gentle push from a teacher, who saw him audition for a role in a high school production of District Six, which gave him the confidence to step out and follow his true passion. “It turned out to be the best experience of my life and now I am an actor,” he says.
Homba Mazaleni, a sports scientist and aspiring biokineticist, describes the self-doubt she felt when entering the 2023 Miss SA pageant — especially since she needed to learn to walk in sky-high stilettos to grace the stage. “I am not that person,” she says, “But I thought, take a chance on yourself and see what happens.”
Mazaleni ended up claiming fifth place. “I am glad that I did [the pageant] as it has taken me to unexpected and magical places,” she says.
Tracey Dingashe, a model and corporate communications graduate, took a leap of faith when she crossed borders to teach English abroad. She also expresses herself through her abstract art, which is colourful and story bound.
Despite embracing these areas of her life with confidence, Dingashe always believed that a bold red lipstick was not for her, but one day she gave the look a go. She thought: “What have I been missing out on, the red lipstick instantly activated a much-needed boost of confidence.”
This all goes to show that life is more interesting when you try new things. Do it in Birkenstock.
Birkenstocks are available in select stores nationwide and online at Bashafrica.com.
This article was sponsored by Birkenstock SA.