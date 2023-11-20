Step out of your comfort zone and into your own with Birkenstock

Birkenstock strides into summer with a powerful call to step out of your comfort zone and into your own.

For nearly 250 years, the iconic German brand has dedicated itself to crafting footwear that empowers wearers to walk as nature intended. Whether you are stepping into a pair of Birkenstocks for the first or the umpteenth time, the shoe's anatomically-shaped footbed will support your every step — just like the brand's new campaign supports the idea of people embracing new ways of walking through life.

Showcasing Birkenstock's new silhouettes and classic styles in fresh colourways and with updated design details, this campaign celebrates SA personalities whose adventurous spirits have opened doors to them. In doing so, it aims to highlight that often the only thing standing in the way of you trying something new is yourself. But, if you step beyond your self-imposed limits, you can step into a world of boundless possibility.