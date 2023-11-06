WATCH | Rabanne is H&M's latest high-fashion collaborator

Fusing futuristic design with innovative craftsmanship, the Rabanne H&M collection draws on the iconic 1960s creations of the fashion house’s late founder, Spanish sartorial legend Paco Rabanne. It takes revolutionary, dance floor-destined style to a new dimension, blending chain mail and glittering sequins with easy sportswear and slick tailoring.

Spanning womenswear, menswear, accessories as well as a home décor capsule with H&M Home, the Rabanne H&M collection launches on November 9. It will be available at H&M Sandton City in Joburg, H&M V&A Waterfront in Cape Town and online through Superbalist.com.

Key pieces for women include archival-inspired metallic mesh skirts and mirrored paillette dresses, alongside leopard-print jersey dresses. For men, sequinned turtlenecks turn heads alongside luxe loungewear.

In accessories, contemporary takes on Rabanne’s signature paillette and metallic mesh jewellery steal the spotlight, along with sequinned pool-slides.

Meanwhile the H&M Home capsule includes statement-making metallic and sculptural accessories.

The fashion collection has been crafted in long-lasting, high-quality fabrics with premium qualities of wool appearing in the accessories, outerwear and knitwear. In a first for both H&M and Rabanne, the house’s iconic metallic mesh pieces feature both recycled and conventional metal, the result of months of development. Embellished items boast recycled PET sequins and recycled-glass rhinestones.