H&M’s new collection invites you to experiment with your style this spring

The Pre-Spring drop, which is already available in H&M stores and online via Superbalist, sees modern three-piece suits, structural silhouettes and unexpected details shine — think 3D elements and appliquéd embroidery. Stripes add a touch of frivolity to the mix of neutrals and bright tones.

Highlights include a black waist coat, cargo pants and balloon sleeve tie-waist top, which can all be dressed up or down, giving them the potential to become your new go-to pieces for almost any occasion this season.

Then there’s a striking green double-stripe shirt and matching trousers, and a flirty spaghetti strap dress in candy pink stripes, which would make spirited additions to any spring wardrobe.

The Spring drop, available in H&M stores now and online via Superbalist from September 21, features larger-than-life embroidery, hyper-vibrant prints and tactile crochet.

Standout pieces include a fuchsia minidress with petal-like edges, a baby-doll dress in an exotic plant print, a white wrap jacket with cut-out sleeve detailing and a knit dress with a deep-V neckline in a sunny shade of ochre.