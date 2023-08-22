Why Thuli Phongolo and women all over SA love Levi's Curvy jeans
These denims are meticulously designed to sculpt, flatter and celebrate your curves
Like many women, actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo struggled to find jeans that suited her shape and frustratingly found that her options were limited while shopping. That all changed when she discovered Levi's Curvy range.
Meticulously designed to sculpt the figure and elongate the legs without gaping at the waist, a pair of Levi's Curvy jeans flatters and highlights a women's curves like no other — without compromising on comfort. Thanks to Levi's soft fabric technology, Curvy jeans are made from a delicate blend of soft cotton with stretch that offers serious sculpting benefits, while also delivering a luxurious touch.
At its heart, the Curvy range is a testament to Levi's commitment to representing and celebrating women, regardless of their shape or size. Developed exclusively for the sub-Saharan African region and manufactured at the global fashion leader's plant in Epping, Cape Town, it was first introduced in 2019.
Originally available in three styles, Super Skinny, High-Rise Super Skinny and Skinny, Levi's Curvy jeans proved to be enormously popular. So much so, that two additional styles, Straight and Flare, were added to the range in 2022.
It was at this point that the brand enlisted Phongolo — one of the Curvy range's biggest fans — and other influential women in the fashion industry to partner on a campaign encouraging women to celebrate their curves.
This campaign brought home the message that, for SA women, inclusivity has never just been about clothing — it's about seeing themselves represented, feeling comfortable and confident in their skin, and knowing that they are valued. Regardless of their size or shape, women around the world should have the opportunity to experience joy through the garments they wear. These pieces should not only fit their bodies, but flatter and celebrate them.
The 2022 Levi's Curvy campaign garnered over 27-million video views and smashed sales figures. So, it's no wonder that the brand has once again teamed up with Phongolo for this year's campaign, which was launched at an exclusive event at Haus of Strauss in Johannesburg earlier this month.
Guests were welcomed with a glass of bubbly courtesy of Krone, before taking in an interactive exhibit that showcased the versatility of the Levi's Curvy range and featured imagery of Phongolo.
Next, they were encouraged to try on different styles of Curvy jeans to find ones that perfectly fit their curves. Emphasising the Curvy campaign’s message of celebrating yourself with confidence, they were then given the opportunity to model these denims as the star of their own photo shoot. Snapping images of attendees was none other than Cedric Nzaka, renowned lifestyle photographer and the talent behind the lens of the 2023 Curvy campaign.
In honour of Women’s Month, guests were also treated to an indulgent pampering session courtesy of Sheer Bliss, and could “build” their own floral bouquets while sipping on beverages from Jack Black and Pura Soda.
Phongolo naturally attended the event. Of being named a Levi's Curvy ambassador for a second time, she said on Instagram: “I’m excited yet again to be a part of a brand that celebrates the true essence of women.”
This article was sponsored by Levi Strauss.