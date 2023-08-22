Why Thuli Phongolo and women all over SA love Levi's Curvy jeans

At its heart, the Curvy range is a testament to Levi's commitment to representing and celebrating women, regardless of their shape or size. Developed exclusively for the sub-Saharan African region and manufactured at the global fashion leader's plant in Epping, Cape Town, it was first introduced in 2019.

Originally available in three styles, Super Skinny, High-Rise Super Skinny and Skinny, Levi's Curvy jeans proved to be enormously popular. So much so, that two additional styles, Straight and Flare, were added to the range in 2022.

It was at this point that the brand enlisted Phongolo — one of the Curvy range's biggest fans — and other influential women in the fashion industry to partner on a campaign encouraging women to celebrate their curves.

This campaign brought home the message that, for SA women, inclusivity has never just been about clothing — it's about seeing themselves represented, feeling comfortable and confident in their skin, and knowing that they are valued. Regardless of their size or shape, women around the world should have the opportunity to experience joy through the garments they wear. These pieces should not only fit their bodies, but flatter and celebrate them.

The 2022 Levi's Curvy campaign garnered over 27-million video views and smashed sales figures. So, it's no wonder that the brand has once again teamed up with Phongolo for this year's campaign, which was launched at an exclusive event at Haus of Strauss in Johannesburg earlier this month.

Guests were welcomed with a glass of bubbly courtesy of Krone, before taking in an interactive exhibit that showcased the versatility of the Levi's Curvy range and featured imagery of Phongolo.