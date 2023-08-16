Celebrate the skin you’re in with runway-approved glow tricks

This Women’s Month, highlight your best assets, with healthy, glowing skin finishes and hair that beats the elements.

Flooded skin

Adopt the latest buzzworthy TikTok trend — skin flooding — to achieve ultra-hydrated, plump skin. Create a bouncy finish with a superhuman glow as shown on the runways of Philipp Plein, Trussardi, and Ermanno Scervino by slathering damp skin with multiple layers of hydrating skincare. Start with an essence or toning fluid to prep, followed by a hyaluronic-acid-rich serum and cream. No need to be modest here — for 2-3 layers of each product; apply and let it dry before reapplying another layer.

Try: L’Oréal Revitalift Filler + Hyaluronic Acid Serum 30ml, R365; Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator 15ml, R205; Vitaderm Rapid Hydration Serum 30ml, R490

Glinted glow

There’s nothing better than a glow that keeps on giving — the K-Way runway was proof of that with natural glow points elevated with silver facial embellishments. Apply rhinestones or metallic stickers to the inner eye corners or temples for an unexpected flicker of light. Remember to keep skin fresh and pared back with a sheer coverage, focusing on evening out and perfecting the skin.

Try: Chanel Les Beiges Water-Fresh Complexion Touch 20ml, R1 270; Revlon Super Lustrous Glass Shine Lip Color in Sparkling Quartz, R150; The Body Shop Edelweiss Bouncy Jelly Mist 57ml, R225

Au naturel

Calling all natural beauty girlies! Let raw skin finishes take centre stage, as seen at Calcaterra, by enhancing the appearance of freckles and beauty spots so that they peak through coverage. Lightly apply a tinted moisturiser or serum foundation, or mix foundation with your moisturiser for a super sheer application. Use a medium-brown eye pencil or liner and go over any natural beauty spots or freckles that you want to enhance. Soften their appearance by tapping over the pencil with your finger.

Try: Catrice Calligraph Artist Matte Liner in 010, R89; MAC Hyper Real Skin Canvas Balm 50ml, R990; Clinique Even Better Clinical Serum Foundation SPF20 30ml, R770

Glossy definition

At the N°21 show, skin was given a subtle glam treatment with the addition of makeup elements to complement a fresh-faced finish. Elevate skin glow by tapping in a clear gloss or balm over eyelids, high planes of the cheeks, and lips. Define eyes by applying a black kohl liner tightly along the upper lash line and waterline. Smudge out any harsh edges to make the liner look melted into the lid. Oh… and skip mascara with this one.

Try: Fenty Beauty Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick in Purrrl, R690; Catrice All Over Glow Tint for Cheek, Eye & Lip in 030, R106; Essence Stay & Play Gel Eyeliner in 01, R58