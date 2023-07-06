IN PICS | House of Zwide fans on edge of seats as wedding bells ring

The biggest hurdle in the couple’s relationship so far has been when Nkosi impregnated Mampho after one night of passion – gasp!
Have you saved the date for what promises to be television’s most epic wedding? After many ups-and-downs since the show’s inception, House of Zwide characters Nkosi (former SMag cover star Wanda Zuma) is set to marry the love of his life Shoki (Shalate Sekhabi) in two glorious episodes next week.
But SMag was there and we were given an exclusive inside look at what will happen next Monday and Tuesday.
But of course it wouldn’t be a soapie wedding without some drama, and Nkosi's baby mama Mampho (another former SMag cover star Gaisang K Noge) is there to wreak havoc – quickly make some tea, there is going to be a lot of sipping.
“Shoki is one gushing bride. She is very excited that she’s finally getting to tie the knot to the love of her life,” 23-year-old Sekhabi told SMag in-between filming her wedding scenes.
“Initially when she met Nkosi, Shoki felt that she had finally secured the bag and was going to leave Tembisa for a better life. However, what she wasn’t expecting was to fall in love with Nkosi.”
Zuma gave context on what his character is going through leading to the big moment.
“This is the day Nkosi has been waiting for ever since he laid his eyes on Shoki. Yes, he wasn’t certain of how things would turn out between him and his bride-to-be, but this step is one that will be good for their relationship,” he said.
“This moment also validates their love for each other, considering what they’ve been through. Every time it looks like they are on a good path, something would come and test their love, so this wedding day is a stamp of approval that they’re meant to be.
“Mampho will always be that thorn you can’t get out of your foot, she’ll always be there no matter what, but Nkosi will always choose being grounded by Shoki rather than in pain with a spiteful ex-lover. There was never love between Mampho and Nkosi, he just had a moment of weakness that he’ll forever be reminded of every day.”
