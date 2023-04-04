Finding out that you are one bad decision away from a lifestyle disease is extremely sobering. Especially if you’re a person who knows that what one eats, drinks, and does can affect one negatively or positively.

My doctor recently put me on a strict diet as she was concerned about the possibility of my developing full-blown diabetes. I have a family history of diabetes, yet, call it wishful thinking or wilful ignorance, I was convinced that cup would skip me.

There were many signs, too, and my poor body tried to give me a heads-up so many times. Chief among those signs was stubborn hyperpigmentation/discolouration on my forehead, cheeks, neck, inner thighs, and armpits. I tried every recommended product to even skin tone that you could think of, but while they worked a bit on the rest of my face, my neck, inner thighs, and armpits remained stubborn.

However, I’ve been on the doctor-ordered diet for a month now and can honestly see and feel the difference. My skin over the past month has started to rejoice — it has become juicy and soft and, dare I say, the discoloration appears to be evening out.

The food I now eat regularly has done wonders for my skin —a lot of fatty fish such as sardines, avocados, walnuts, sweet potatoes, and yellow, red, and green peppers. These are all necessary for me and have the wonderful side effect of being good for the skin as well.

Drinking hot or cold green or hibiscus tea also does wonders for the skin — and it’s healthy too. “You are what you eat… if I’m eating junk food, refined food [all the time], I will have more digestive disorders. One of the main things that happen with a more refined diet, meaning more white flour, refined sugars, and all of that, is constipation, which impacts our [body and skin],” says Dr Ashiyana Singh, who is an expert in Ayurvedic practices.

Ayurveda is a natural system of medicine that originated in India and is based on the belief that health and wellness depend on a delicate balance between the mind, body, and spirit. When you’re constipated, this usually means the body cannot get rid of toxins correctly.

Those toxins can then cause breakouts, skin irritations, and other problems, Dr Singh explains. She says it is important that we eat as naturally as possible and in the most natural form as well.