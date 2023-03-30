Thobeka Mbane creates magic with her fashion and style

“Honestly, I didn’t know what I wanted to do growing up. I also didn’t know that I wanted to be in fashion. All I knew was that I was good at sketching and drawing, and my brothers were as well. I got a job in corporate like any other person – but my love for colour and playing with clothing, which I inherited from my mother, was present,” she says.
Fashion stylist and editor Thobeka Mbane was always destined for greatness. The Mthatha, Eastern Cape-born talent can only be described as a queenmaker, responsible for the personal style of former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi.
She has also had a say in the wardrobe picks of A-listers Sho Madjozi, Moonchild Sanelly, Shudufhadzo Musida and Bonang Matheba. With close to a decade in fashion styling, Mbane is ready for her next best thing.
The 33-year-old’s idiosyncratic approach to styling expands beyond red carpet silhouettes and has beautifully translated onto television and featured in global collaborations.
“I’ve worked on the campaign for MTV Shuga which should be out in early May. I’ve also worked on the billboard cover for Netflix’s Blood & Water season three. But the highlight of my career is working on the Elsa Majimbo and Valentino children’s illustrated book and most recently my appointment as fashion editor of Previdar. I’m grateful,” says Mbane.
Even though Mbane’s creative ability is evident on big and small screens alike, as a young adult Mbane’s belief of success had not yet cemented – opting for the traditional corporate route. But that all changed, thanks to a local television drama.
“Honestly, I didn’t know what I wanted to do growing up. I also didn’t know that I wanted to be in fashion. All I knew was that I was good at sketching and drawing, and my brothers were as well. I got a job in corporate like any other person – but my love for colour and playing with clothing, which I inherited from my mother, was present,” she says.
“Watching the popular television drama Backstage on e.tv motivated and got me hyped up to embrace my artistic side, as it did with many young kids, to be interested in the dramatic arts."
With her passion for art re-ignited, Mbane was determined to keep this flame lit.
“Around 2016, I would attend creative markets and be introduced to photographers. It was about this time that I met a couple of stylist friends, the likes of David Blaq and Tshepi Vundla and we formed our collective. We would shoot almost every weekend, four shoots a day to build up our portfolios,” she recalls.
“I spent three years doing this, making sure that within that process I began to understand and explore storytelling in art and styling.”
Born to a single mother and surrounded by artistic siblings, Mbane’s exuberant childhood was disrupted by an early diagnosis of spinal tuberculosis, which led to scoliosis and leaving her differently abled in the challenging creative industry – a fight she has been fighting six years into her styling career.
“Our creative industry doesn’t cater for people with disabilities. As much as I don’t use a wheelchair, the shoots that we go to don’t have ramps and facilities for differently abled persons. As I have scoliosis it also means that I have chronic lungs [disease]. I can’t be on a dusty set or climb 30,000 flights of stairs to get to the location. Or not have an assistant,” she says.
“One of the most difficult things that I’ve experienced is a client that would expect me to do a big job without any assistance. I don’t have the physical capacity to style 20 people at once without assistance. Corporate companies have such facilities made available. However, within our industry, there is little to no space that has been created for people with disabilities, which is kind of sad.”
Peering through the looking glass of her life, Mbane’s recent body of work has been informed and inspired by the freedom and realness of trans women and black queerness.
“An experience at Pride opened my eyes to the beauty of trans women and black queer bodies. And that was my ‘aha’ moment. I realised that those are the stories I enjoy telling because they represent freedom. To overcome the difficulty of growing up in a black family and living authentically by doing what is good for you. That’s what inspires me about trans women,” she says.
With an impressive resumé and at the cusp of her tenure as a fashion editor, Mbane believes that life is long and that in the next five years, she would have accomplished many more feats.
“I’m looking forward to growing in the role of fashion editor and seeing the magazine grow bigger. I would still do my things on the side, and I plan to have my solo exhibition this year or the next.”
