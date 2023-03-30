Own your throne: Gugu Nonjinge and Nomahlubi Hewu talk hair and beauty

Gugu Nonjinge and Nomahlubi Hewu were brought together by the love of their curls and a decade’s worth of trust to start Asana Beauty.

How did Asana Beauty (a high-end natural hair-care salon in Cape Town) come about?

Nonjinge: We both have dreadlocks and used to go to all these weird places to get our hair done, and what annoyed us the most was how unprofessional the spaces were and how we couldn’t take our laptops and get work done. We decided to start our own thing to make it what we want for women with dreadlocks and natural hair.

What are your backgrounds?

Hewu: I am a property valuer and have spent 10 years in the banking industry.

Nonjinge: I’m in the NGO space, doing mostly social justice work. I’m not necessarily in the beauty industry; however, Hlubi and I have started businesses separately and had one together that we closed at the beginning of 2020 [a small events company].

What have been the biggest challenges in running Asana Beauty?

Nonjinge: Mainly funding and accessing capital, in the sense that we have funded the business from our own pockets, which has been difficult. There is also a lot of red tape and things that we need to fill out.

Hewu: The staffing element is something we have struggled with since inception. It’s difficult to find highly skilled staff — right now we have two vacancies we haven’t been able to fill for over six months.