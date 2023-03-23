Paris-inspired style? Check! H&M's AW23 collection is très fabulous

Paris is famed for its glorious architecture, decadent pastries and, above all, for the stellar fashion sense of its inhabitants. In fact, it would be fair to say that each street in the romantic city is like a runway.

This fanciful notion has been brought to life by H&M, which has created a fantastical film to promote its Paris-inspired autumn/winter 2023 collection. With it, the brand invites you to take a seat at Brasserie Hennes, a fictional cafe where your café au lait will be served with a generous helping of style inspiration.