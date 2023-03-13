Stars add glow to the Oscars with finest fashion

The last stop for the 2023 awards season was on Sunday night at the 95th annual Academy Awards. Hollywood A-listers from Rihanna to Lady Gaga, Idris Elba and Angela Bassett descended on the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, to attend the Oscars.
Big winners of the night include the film Everything, Everywhere All at Once, scooping seven awards including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress for Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Yeoh snagging Best Actress. Other winners included Best Costume Design for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Best Actor went to Brandon Fraser for The Whale. This is our round up of the best looks from the evening.
Tems
Making her Oscars red carpet debut, the Nigerian megastar stunned in a white Lever Couture sculptural gown with a high slight and barely-there strapped heels.
Image: ERIC GAILLARD
Halle Berry
Image: Kayla Oaddams
The Oscar winner was a refreshing sight on the evening in a white satin Tamara Ralph gown with a floral neckline.
Angela Bassett
Image: Getty Images
Nominated on the night, Bassett may not have walked away with an Oscar in hand, but she won our hearts with this purple Moschino gown and Bulgari neckpiece.
Lenny Kravtiz
Image: ERIC GAILLARD
Before his In Memoriam performance, the rock star donned an all-black, open-chest Saint Laurent ensemble that featured on the brand’s menswear runway a few weeks ago.
Rihanna
Image: CARLOS BARRIA
The soon-to-be-mom-of-two is thriving in her second pregnancy with her two version of the yummy mummy red carpet looks. On the carpet the multi-hyphenate star wore an Alaia leather cut-out gown with train and mesh suit. For her performance of her Oscar-nominated song Lift Me Up, the musician switched it up in a trouser and bralette ensemble with glittery fringe details by Maison Margiela.
Image: MARIO ANZUONI
Alton Mason
Image: AUDE GUERRUCCI
The Elvis actor and model looked dapper in a Tom Ford leopard print suit paired with Christian Louboutin heeled boots.
Image: Kayla Oaddams
Lady Gaga
Opting for risque look, the Hold My Hand hit-maker wore a jaws-dropping sheer black corseted Versace gown. But as we had come to expect, the songstress always has a surprise up her sleeve, or should we say lower back as the gown dipped further below her waistline exposing her back tattoos and uhmm...
Image: Getty Images
