Fashion & Beauty

Stars add glow to the Oscars with finest fashion

White numbers by Tems and Halle Berry steal the show

By NOMBUSO KUMALO - 13 March 2023 - 16:10
Tems poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S.
Image: ERIC GAILLARD

The last stop for the 2023 awards season was on Sunday night at the 95th annual Academy Awards. Hollywood A-listers from Rihanna to Lady Gaga, Idris Elba and Angela Bassett descended on the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, to attend the Oscars. 

Big winners of the night include the film Everything, Everywhere All at Once, scooping seven awards including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress for Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Yeoh snagging Best Actress. Other winners included Best Costume Design for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Best Actor went to Brandon Fraser for The WhaleThis is our round up of the best looks from the evening.     

Tems 

Making her Oscars red carpet debut, the Nigerian megastar stunned in a white Lever Couture sculptural gown with a high slight and barely-there strapped heels.

Halle Berry  

Halle Berry attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards.
Image: Kayla Oaddams

The Oscar winner was a refreshing sight on the evening in a white satin Tamara Ralph gown with a floral neckline.  

Angela Bassett  

Angela Basset attends the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.
Image: Getty Images

Nominated on the night, Bassett may not have walked away with an Oscar in hand, but she won our hearts with this purple Moschino gown and Bulgari neckpiece.  

Lenny Kravtiz  

Lenny Kravitz poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S.
Image: ERIC GAILLARD

Before his In Memoriam performance, the rock star donned an all-black, open-chest Saint Laurent ensemble that featured on the brand’s menswear runway a few weeks ago.   

Rihanna  

Rihanna performs during the Oscars show at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S.
Image: CARLOS BARRIA

The soon-to-be-mom-of-two is thriving in her second pregnancy with her two version of the yummy mummy red carpet looks. On the carpet the multi-hyphenate star wore an Alaia leather cut-out gown with train and mesh suit. For her performance of her Oscar-nominated song Lift Me Up, the musician switched it up in a trouser and bralette ensemble with glittery fringe details by Maison Margiela.   

Rihanna poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S.
Image: MARIO ANZUONI

Alton Mason  

Alton Mason attends the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S.
Image: AUDE GUERRUCCI

The Elvis actor and model looked dapper in a Tom Ford leopard print suit paired with Christian Louboutin heeled boots.  

Lady Gaga attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California
Image: Kayla Oaddams

Lady Gaga 

Opting for risque look, the Hold My Hand hit-maker wore a jaws-dropping sheer black corseted Versace gown. But as we had come to expect, the songstress always has a surprise up her sleeve, or should we say lower back as the gown dipped further below her waistline exposing her back tattoos and uhmm...  

Lady Gaga attends the 95th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles.
Image: Getty Images

