Fashion & Beauty

Turn up the glam with H&M and you’ll turn heads this holiday season

Sparkle and shine as you celebrate with family and friends in gorgeous outfits from H&M’s new partywear collection

19 December 2022 - 08:41
Sunset hues inspire the palette of H&M's newest partywear collection.
Image: Supplied/H&M

As night falls, turn up the glam with H&M these holidays. 

Whether you’re heading off to sip cocktails with your squad, attending a fancy Christmas bash or ringing in the New Year, the fashion-forward retailer has a host of party-ready pieces that’ll let you sparkle and shine as you celebrate with family and friends.

After all, the festive season is the perfect reason to get all dressed up — and with prices starting from a pocket-friendly R199 for a stunning dress, it’s possible to treat yourself to a new outfit for every occasion.

H&M's gorgeous party dresses are priced from a pocket-friendly R199.
Image: Supplied/H&M
You'll look like a million bucks in this stunning slip dress, R299, from H&M.
Image: Supplied/H&M
No matter the dress code, you can't go wrong with a LBD from H&M.
Image: Supplied/H&M
Turn heads in shimmering sequined separates from H&M.
Image: Supplied/H&M

H&M’s partywear collection has been designed to turn heads with a palette inspired by the glorious hues found in a sunset: think pastel pink and mauve, burnt orange and inky black. There are silky slip dresses with sparkling straps, bodycon dresses in fabrics that’ll subtly glitter as they catch the light and statement separates in full-on sequins.

To complete your look, H&M has a range of strappy heels, bright pink pumps and comfortably chic sandals ideal for a night on the dance floor. 

H&M has all the accessories you need to complete your glam party look.
Image: Supplied/H&M
This silver bag from H&M would be the perfect finishing touch to any party outfit.
Image: Supplied/H&M

Going to a more casual get-together? H&M has got you covered for that, too.

The retailer wants you to “wear the joy” these holidays no matter the vibe with its collection of summer staples inspired by the vibrant colours and prints of tropical locales. Key pieces include strappy dresses, flowy pants and crop tops. 

You’ll also find a selection of standout swimwear along with all the accessories you’ll need to chill by the pool or on the beach in style — from sunnies and sliders to caps and bucket hats.

Capture that summer vibe with tropical prints from H&M's summer collection.
Image: Supplied/H&M
Look cool while keeping cool in summer staples from H&M.
Image: Supplied/H&M

Shop H&M’s party and summer collections now at your nearest H&M store.

This article was paid for by H&M.

