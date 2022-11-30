Birkenstock: Made in Germany, but made hot in Mzansi
The iconic footwear brand teamed up with a trio of local tastemakers to launch its summer collection by celebrating South Africans’ unique sense of style
Birkenstock has launched its first locally inspired summer campaign, blending the brand’s German heritage with South African flair to showcase a sizzling collection of footwear.
The campaign, which features a trio of fashion personalities, is a celebration of the unique way South African’s style their Birkenstocks, highlighting that though these covetable sandals and clogs might be made in Germany, they’re made hot right here in Mzansi.
And because we’re a nation known for our love of colour, pattern and texture, incorporating a bold print in the campaign images was a must.
Birkenstock didn’t need to look far for an original pattern to hero — it was right beneath its feet, in the form of the brand’s signature bone print, which appears on the bottom of every sandal.
Meanwhile, the trio of tastemakers featured in the campaign were selected for their original style and their creative contributions to the local fashion industry.
These inspirational fashionistas include:
Mzukisi Mbane
As the founder and creative director of Imprint ZA, Mzukisi Mbane’s clothing designs have been featured in Vogue Italia and graced international runways.
As such, he understands the value of localisation, which is why he’s chuffed to have collaborated on Birkenstock’s first SA-inspired campaign. “It is key for people to relate to a product in a language they understand,” he says.
Bold and confident, yet comfortable best describes Mzukisi’s style philosophy, as well as his choice to don the Birkenstock Arizona Desert Buck in sandcastle in the campaign.
This season’s Desert Buck collection also features the Kyoto in sandcastle, black and burnt clay, as well as the Arizona in roast.
Cassandra Twala
Cassandra Twala, the designer and co-founder of Moea Design, believes that fashion and comfort go hand-in-hand. She’s also a fan of designs that combine a sense of timelessness with quality materials; “Things should be created to last,” she says.
That’s why the Birkenstock brand resonates so deeply with her — it’s remained steadfast and authentic in an ever-changing fashion industry since 1774. Birkenstock’s almost 250-year legacy is deeply rooted in the fine art of crafting premium quality shoes, which offer the very best in comfort, support and style.
In the new campaign, Twala steps out in two Birkenstock styles: the Arizona, which is available in both nubuck and velvet, and the Big Buckle Gizeh. The Big Buckle collection features this summer’s hottest colours, fuchsia and beryl, in addition to classic Birkenstock colourways.
Yasmin Furmie
As a fashion disrupter and creative, Yasmin Furmie delights in defying expectations. She believes the rest of the world is looking to SA for inspiration in all creative aspects of life. “We are so culturally diverse, yet somehow, we manage to fuse this diversity so beautifully. We can also tell stories in unique ways, especially in fashion,” she says.
Furmie makes the back-strapped Birkenstock Milano and closed-toe Boston — both in bright white — her own in the new campaign through her distinctive, layered styling.
Bright white is one of this season’s freshest colours, and you’ll find Birkenstocks in an array of styles and finishes in this shade, all of which are made from sustainably sourced materials and feature the brand’s iconic footbed.
Speaking of which, did you know this footbed is modelled on a footprint in the sand to promote healthy feet? That explains why Birkenstocks are famed for being as chic as they are comfortable.
Shop the latest Birkenstock summer collection at Birkenstock stores and online at Bashafrica.com.
This article was paid for by Birkenstock SA.