Birkenstock: Made in Germany, but made hot in Mzansi

Birkenstock has launched its first locally inspired summer campaign, blending the brand’s German heritage with South African flair to showcase a sizzling collection of footwear.

The campaign, which features a trio of fashion personalities, is a celebration of the unique way South African’s style their Birkenstocks, highlighting that though these covetable sandals and clogs might be made in Germany, they’re made hot right here in Mzansi.

And because we’re a nation known for our love of colour, pattern and texture, incorporating a bold print in the campaign images was a must.