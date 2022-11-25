×

Fashion & Beauty

Have the perfect engagement with this exquisite diamond selection from Sterns

Unwrap the joy this festive season with diamonds that are hand selected and conflict-free, lab-grown or multi-stoned to start your forever journey on a dazzling note

25 November 2022 - 14:16
All Sterns diamonds are conflict-free and independently certified on all white diamonds of 0.50ct and above.
Image: Supplied

December is a wonderful month to surround yourself with those you love. It’s also the perfect  time to get engaged for a double dose of celebrations. If you’re thinking of investing in a glittering symbol of your love, Sterns has everything you need to unwrap the joy this festive season.

Forever diamonds

Unique, extraordinary and unlike any other — a forever diamond engagement ring is the ultimate expression of your love.

These jewels are hand selected and set with exquisite natural diamonds in 18ct and 9ct gold.

You can purchase them with confidence, knowing that all Sterns diamonds are conflict-free and independently certified on all white diamonds of 0.50ct and above.

Planning on starting your forever journey by getting engaged over the holidays? Get inspired to say “I do” with Sterns’ beautiful selection of diamonds.
Image: Supplied

Eco-friendly diamonds 

If you’re an eco-friendly bride, you’ll adore Sterns’ sublime lab-grown diamonds. Every hand-selected gemstone is guaranteed to be of excellent quality and diamonds of 0.50ct and over are independently certified.

Beloved diamonds 

These are a collection of multi-stone diamond rings set in 9ct gold and are complimented by a selection of jewellery styles, mostly earrings and pendants.

The total diamond weight ranges from 0.10ct and upwards — usually exiting at about 1.5ct.

The multi-stone diamonds are usually set in 9ct yellow gold, but may also be set in 9ct white or rose gold.

Because a single diamond with a higher carat weight is more rare and ultimately more costly, a ring set with multiple, smaller diamonds achieves a bigger look at a more affordable price.

The beauty of a multi-stone or cluster ring is that you don’t need to sacrifice the sparkle, you can achieve a bigger, more eye-catching look with these styles. Some multi-stone diamond rings are cleverly designed so the smaller diamonds are grouped to resemble a bigger single diamond.

In working with multiple smaller diamonds, jewellery designers can create beautiful shapes and intricate designs.

Click here to browse Sterns’ engagement ring collection.

This article was paid for by Sterns.  

