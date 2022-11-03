×

Fashion & Beauty

Make sure you have the right look for Galaxy 947 Move

Rain must not dampen your style

03 November 2022 - 15:39
Masego Seemela Online journalist
If you want to retain your outfit and look, a see-through raincoat is a way to go.
Image: Pixabay

All roads lead to Galaxy 947 Move this weekend, and judging from the current weather,proper outfit planning may be needed.

With the Galaxy 947 Move being a revised version of Joburg Day, the festival is an incredible 2-day event that will take place on 4 and 5 November.  

The bumper line-up includes DJs Prince Kaybee, Uncle Waffles, Tay Flavour, Sun-El Musician, Vin Deysel and performances from Costa Titch at the live Bloc Party on Friday night (for over 18s). The eclectic night will be followed by a family-friendly day on Saturday with performances from Nasty C, Cassper Nyovest, Musa Keys, Zakes Bantwini, Shekhinah, Blxckie and Kabza de Small.

As blazing hot as the performances will be, I’m sure you’d like your outfit to reflect the same. Here is a guide on what to wear to help you nail your festival style, no matter the weather.

Waterproof see-through raincoat

If you want to retain your outfit and look, a see-through raincoat is a way to go. You can pair the raincoat with a nice colourful dress or a two-piece skirt and top. An alternative look can be wearing denim jeans and a colourful neon top.

A wide-brimmed rain hat

You definitely would want to make a fashion statement with a wide-brimmed rain hat that you can pair with your see-through raincoat. To make a fashion statement, you can wear a head scarf that will add a niche touch to your look. You can choose a designer brimmed hat or a plain and simple one.

Wellington boots
Image: Pixabay/PublicDomainPictures

Rain boots

You can never go wrong with chunky boots, especially during this rainy season. To match up your stunning look, you can rock a pair of waterproof Dr Martens boots with your raincoat and brimmed rain hat. If you're more of a fashionista, you rock a pair of colourful or solid-coloured ankle-length Wellington boots which will seal your look to perfection. 

Accessories

To add some spunk and flair to your look, you can add designer goggles usually used for motorsport or skiing... and you'll be good to party! 

