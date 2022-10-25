Puma launches new collection as a love letter to vintage football style

While evoking a special era of charisma and taste, Puma's new Vintage Lounge collection is a celebration of Puma’s history as a reputable brand in the sporting industry and the beautiful game of football.

The inclusive range, which was first revealed during Puma’s “Futrograde” New York Fashion Week showcase in September, consists of apparel and footwear inspired by Puma’s heritage, and designed for the next generation.