These Certified Tailors will repair or renew your G-Star Raw jeans for free
To encourage you to 'reduce, repair and rewear', the global denim brand has expanded its innovative sustainability programme to SA
Forget fast fashion, G-Star Raw wants you to wear its premium denims for as long as possible. That's why it has expanded its Certified Tailors programme to three SA cities: Joburg, Cape Town and Durban.
First rolled out in the Netherlands, the Certified Tailors programme aims to empower local entrepreneurs, while extending the life cycle of G-Star Raw denims. In doing so, it promotes the sustainable idea of circular fashion, and helps to reduce the amount of old clothing that ends up in landfills.
The programme trains tailors in select cities, who then offer their customers free repairs on G-Star Raw jeans, subsidised by the brand. Through the playfully named “Wear Longer, Wear Shorts” initiative, these tailors will also renew old G-Star Raw denims by transforming them into brand-new shorts, free of charge.
G-Star received a fantastic response when it put out a call for creatives to join the Mzansi edition of its Certified Tailors programme earlier this year. From these applications, the brand selected three tailors, who have headed off to its global HQ in Amsterdam for training.
The trio will be taught all about the fabric, turning them into denim experts and giving them a real insight into the company's products, ready to renew or repair customers' G-Star Raw jeans for free when they return to SA.
Meet Mzansi’s very own Certified Tailors:
Samkelo Boyde Xaba is a Johannesburg-based multidisciplinary creative and founder of an ethical contemporary clothing brand that prioritises sustainability, durability and functionality.
As someone who uses natural, locally-sourced and sustainable fabrics in his own collections, Xaba fully embraces the “reduce, repair and rewear” ethos of the Certified Tailors programme: “Denim is a staple piece that’s durable, timeless and sustainable in every wardrobe, and now I have the opportunity to learn from the masters of raw denim. I am honoured to be chosen [for the programme] among over 400 talented creatives in SA.”
Sabelo Shabalala is a fashion and textile graduate based in Durban, with experience in design, garment construction and alteration. He’s achieved industry success throughout his five years in the fashion business.
Shabalala's passion for textiles is well aligned with that of a G-Star Raw Certified Tailor: “I love working with denim because unlike most fabrics you can almost give denim a second life. To be one of the selected tailors is very exciting and I can’t wait to begin working with the G-Star Raw family and its high-quality denim products.”
Dennis Collins is an emerging clothing designer based in Cape Town. As a self-taught tailor, patternmaker and designer, Collins seeks to invent products that are well-crafted and of the highest quality — just like the those produced by G-Star Raw.
“I have been trying to push myself into a direction of excellence, and once I received the call from G-Star Raw, it just solidified that I’m on the right path. This whole experience adds to my vision, and is truly gratifying,” Collins says.
The Certified Tailors programme is one of many responsible initiatives G-Star Raw has planned for 2022.
This article was paid for by G-Star Raw.