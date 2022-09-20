These Certified Tailors will repair or renew your G-Star Raw jeans for free

Forget fast fashion, G-Star Raw wants you to wear its premium denims for as long as possible. That's why it has expanded its Certified Tailors programme to three SA cities: Joburg, Cape Town and Durban.

First rolled out in the Netherlands, the Certified Tailors programme aims to empower local entrepreneurs, while extending the life cycle of G-Star Raw denims. In doing so, it promotes the sustainable idea of circular fashion, and helps to reduce the amount of old clothing that ends up in landfills.

The programme trains tailors in select cities, who then offer their customers free repairs on G-Star Raw jeans, subsidised by the brand. Through the playfully named “Wear Longer, Wear Shorts” initiative, these tailors will also renew old G-Star Raw denims by transforming them into brand-new shorts, free of charge.

G-Star received a fantastic response when it put out a call for creatives to join the Mzansi edition of its Certified Tailors programme earlier this year. From these applications, the brand selected three tailors, who have headed off to its global HQ in Amsterdam for training.

The trio will be taught all about the fabric, turning them into denim experts and giving them a real insight into the company's products, ready to renew or repair customers' G-Star Raw jeans for free when they return to SA.

Meet Mzansi’s very own Certified Tailors:

Samkelo Boyde Xaba is a Johannesburg-based multidisciplinary creative and founder of an ethical contemporary clothing brand that prioritises sustainability, durability and functionality.