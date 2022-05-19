A magical night at Disney+ launch

One of the things that comes to my mind when I think of Disney is Mickey and Minnie Mouse along with the whole gang I grew up watching like Donald Duck and Goofy.

Well, that was not the case when I stepped into the much-awaited launch of global streaming service Disney+ on Wednesday night at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Midrand.

The whole set-up from the blue carpet to an explosive performance by Busiswa at the end of the night took my breath away. I was in awe of how detailed and aptly curated everything was.

The first thing that crossed my mind was “am I in Disney World”? It was as if I was inside a real-life streaming service the same way Wreck-it's Ralph and Vanellope von Schweetz (characters from the 2018 animated family movie) broke through the internet with the use of a Wi-Fi router at the local arcade to save their game, Sugar Rush.

As I proceeded to walk through, I spotted A-listers including Lasizwe, who channelled 101 Dalmatians, Mihlali Ndamase dressed as a Disney princess and Tbo Touch with his magic sword. Other stars spotted included Thando Thabethe, Noxolo Dlamini, Nthati Moshesh, Lorraine Moropa, Zikhona Sodlaka, Connie Chiume, Msizi James, Loyiso Gola, Sicelo Buthelezi, Kwenzo Ngcobo as well as mother-daughter duo Shamiso and Azania Mosaka.

We were then ushered into the venue that was made to look like what I can only describe as a Disney wonderland. There was an impressive CGI-driven live link cross-over of Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, The Silos at The Zeits Museum in Cape Town and Johannesburg’s Soccer City. While it was a feast for the eye, surely, the amount of electricity used for such a fantasy was just another torment for Eskom.

With every glimpse on the big screens, we were taken through a magical journey of all the productions that can be streamed on Disney+ including Eternals, Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, Moon Knight, Loki, WandaVision, Pam and Tommy as well as The Kardashians.

Disney+ will also be the home to the entire Skywalker saga, with Star Wars episodes one through nine streaming on the service.

Superhero fans will have access to more than 60 Marvel Studios’ films including Academy Award®-nominated Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings, Eternals, Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel, and over 80 Marvel Studios’ series including Moon Knight, Loki and WandaVision.

As gourmet food and cocktails kept flowing, and dessert tickling our tastes buds, the entertainment and highlight of my night was Busiswa who literally blazed up the dance floor with her performance.

While I first walked into the event thinking I was going to see the age-old Mickey and Minnie, I thereafter realised I just witnessed the future of Disney, one my daughter will relate to.