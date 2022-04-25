Stadio School of Fashion joins forces with global retail giant H&M

Stadio School of Fashion, formerly known as Lisof, has announced two exciting collaborations – one of which includes a partnership with global retail giant H&M.

Stadio’s prolific alumni include renowned fashion designers Thebe Magugu and Rich Mnisi.

The school is billed as the only fashion educational institution in SA that is internationally accredited by the British Accreditation Council (BAC).

As part of the collaborations, third-year BA and BCom fashion students of Hatfield and Randburg campuses will receive an opportunity to work alongside creative talents from the Swedish retailer.

"As a global fashion brand, we understand the immeasurable value that partnerships like these bring to everyone involved," said Caroline Nelson, country manager at H&M South Africa.

"In fact, partnerships form the cornerstone of our industry, and we are constantly looking at ways to foster meaningful relationships with the curious and creative future talents in the fashion and arts industries."