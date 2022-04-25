Stadio School of Fashion joins forces with global retail giant H&M
Stadio’s prolific alumni include renowned fashion designers Thebe Magugu and Rich Mnisi
Stadio School of Fashion, formerly known as Lisof, has announced two exciting collaborations – one of which includes a partnership with global retail giant H&M.
The school is billed as the only fashion educational institution in SA that is internationally accredited by the British Accreditation Council (BAC).
As part of the collaborations, third-year BA and BCom fashion students of Hatfield and Randburg campuses will receive an opportunity to work alongside creative talents from the Swedish retailer.
"As a global fashion brand, we understand the immeasurable value that partnerships like these bring to everyone involved," said Caroline Nelson, country manager at H&M South Africa.
"In fact, partnerships form the cornerstone of our industry, and we are constantly looking at ways to foster meaningful relationships with the curious and creative future talents in the fashion and arts industries."
Another exciting partnership announced by the fashion school is that second-year students will also have the opportunity to garner the expertise of running a fashion company from local tailoring label Mr Slimfit.
“I am very excited to be working with Stadio School of Fashion. Most people who know me well know that I didn’t enter the industry through the conventional route – I studied financial management at university – so I am really eager to work with these students, who I am sure are just as passionate as I am to grow our already amazing fashion industry," said Theo Ngobeni, founder of Mr Slimfit.
“Only by working together can we unlock the true potential of this thriving sector and ensure its economic sustainability.”
Over the years, Stadio has built an impressive reputation for facilitating growth in the South African fashion industry and has committed to indoctrinating ethnic fashion norms among its students. Through these partnerships, the school believes that students will gain vast knowledge from the brands ranging from marketing to visual merchandising, trend analysis, project management, consumer buying and event photography.
"We are incredibly excited to be collaborating with both H&M and Theo Ngobeni from Mr Slimfit. Both brands have a passionate enthusiasm for fashion, sustainability and education, and we can't wait to see how the partnerships unfold and help shape a better fashion future for all,” said Maryne Steenkamp, head of Stadio School of Fashion.
