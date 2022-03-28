Connie Ferguson reigns supreme at A Bridgerton Affair

The Queen leading lady Connie Ferguson ruled the red carpet at the prestigious regency era soirée, A Bridgerton Affair.

The event attended by the crème de la crème of local showbiz honoured the premiere of the second season on Netflix’s hit series Bridgerton.

Ferguson stunned in a ladylike silhouette, with a dramatic high neck, created by designer Palesa Mokubung.

Attended by 400 guests, the event took place at Inanda Club, in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Saturday night.

As Sowetan exclusively revealed during the week, former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi channelled fan-favourite character Queen Charlotte in David Tlale as the host of the event.

“The inspiration behind the garment was solely celebrating our craftsmanship. I love construction and corsetry,” Tlale explained the inspiration behind the high-fashion design.

“We thought a lot about making it fashion-forward with the shorts that we have designed inside and paired them with heavy corsetry, plus big dramatic skirt.”