Connie Ferguson reigns supreme at A Bridgerton Affair
Nigerian superstar Toke Makinwa also stole the show at the soirée
The Queen leading lady Connie Ferguson ruled the red carpet at the prestigious regency era soirée, A Bridgerton Affair.
The event attended by the crème de la crème of local showbiz honoured the premiere of the second season on Netflix’s hit series Bridgerton.
Ferguson stunned in a ladylike silhouette, with a dramatic high neck, created by designer Palesa Mokubung.
Attended by 400 guests, the event took place at Inanda Club, in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Saturday night.
As Sowetan exclusively revealed during the week, former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi channelled fan-favourite character Queen Charlotte in David Tlale as the host of the event.
“The inspiration behind the garment was solely celebrating our craftsmanship. I love construction and corsetry,” Tlale explained the inspiration behind the high-fashion design.
“We thought a lot about making it fashion-forward with the shorts that we have designed inside and paired them with heavy corsetry, plus big dramatic skirt.”
Tunzi added: “The garment is obviously regency era, but with an African interpretation of what that would look like. Playing dress-up was fun because I love clothing and fashion. Having that exchange of creativity with David Tlale was a fun process.”
Another best-dressed of the night was Nigerian superstar Toke Makinwa in Gert-Johan Coetzee.
The local couturier derived inspiration from recreating elegance and royalty from people of the olden times.
“What I like about Toke is that we actually planned this dress months ago. She told me what she wanted in terms of the dress and I also had my input,” Gert-Johan Coetzee said.
“I definitely think she stole the show… she was mind-blowing and I was so excited to see the royal side to Toke Makinwa.”
Other A-listers in attendance included Khanyi Mbau, Anele Mdoda, Pearl Modiadie, Dineo Langa, Zakes Bantwini, Linda Mtoba, Thando Thabethe, Ayanda Ncwane, Rami Chuene, Nadia Nakai, Bonnie Mbuli and Rich Mnisi.
