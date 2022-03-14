Skinny Sbu goes global in a big way
Socks brand to be presented at Grammy awards
Skinny Sbu, real name Sibusiso Ngwenya, is heading to the 64th Grammy Awards hosted by Trevor Noah in Las Vegas next month.
Speaking to Sowetan on Monday, Ngwenya, renowned for his eponymous sock brand, could not contain his excitement about attending music's biggest event on April 3, where Doja Cat, H.E.R. and Justin Bieber are nominated.
According to Ngwenya, pairs of his socks will be part of the gift bags that will be given backstage at the Grammy gift lounge.
“When we started building Skinny Sbu Socks almost 10 years ago, the [mission] was to go global. I never saw myself only operating in SA or selling my socks to a certain demographic. I always told myself I wanted to build a brand that has true local roots but which appeals to the global market,” Ngwenya said.
“This means we are able to grow our footprint and be recognised by the biggest companies in the world when it comes to pop culture – it will somewhat open doors for the brand.”
This Friday, Ngwenya will host an event ahead of travelling abroad to showcase his socks and break bread with some of the key people who helped support him through his journey.
“Before I get launched to the astrosphere, I will be giving thanks to individuals who’ve supported my business journey over the past nine years by hosting a night to remember in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg. I will be breaking bread with my mentors, friends, family and select Skinny Sbu socks customers,” he said.
In 2019, Ngwenya went viral in a video clip where he gifted President Cyril Ramaphosa with a pair of his socks.
“As an entrepreneur, I’m always looking for ways to engage with the customer. Approaching Cyril Ramaphosa I knew the kind of impact it would make for my brand. People were able to see the hustler and go-getter who was patiently waiting to get the attention of a president that had heavy security around him," Ngwenya said.
“Life after that bold move, people started seeing Skinny Sbu as a brand that was a lifestyle. We also got invited to the State of the Nation Address."
When asked what advice he’d give upcoming business hopefuls, Ngwenya said to never shut out your inner relentless voice that helps to guide you to follow your dreams.
“If you follow your heart and your dream, anything is possible.”
