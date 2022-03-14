Skinny Sbu goes global in a big way

Skinny Sbu, real name Sibusiso Ngwenya, is heading to the 64th Grammy Awards hosted by Trevor Noah in Las Vegas next month.

Speaking to Sowetan on Monday, Ngwenya, renowned for his eponymous sock brand, could not contain his excitement about attending music's biggest event on April 3, where Doja Cat, H.E.R. and Justin Bieber are nominated.

According to Ngwenya, pairs of his socks will be part of the gift bags that will be given backstage at the Grammy gift lounge.

“When we started building Skinny Sbu Socks almost 10 years ago, the [mission] was to go global. I never saw myself only operating in SA or selling my socks to a certain demographic. I always told myself I wanted to build a brand that has true local roots but which appeals to the global market,” Ngwenya said.

“This means we are able to grow our footprint and be recognised by the biggest companies in the world when it comes to pop culture – it will somewhat open doors for the brand.”

This Friday, Ngwenya will host an event ahead of travelling abroad to showcase his socks and break bread with some of the key people who helped support him through his journey.