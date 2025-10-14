The Mambo Project keeps Africa's rhythm alive

Since emerging from season four of Clash of the Choirs, music group The Mambo Project has not shown any signs of slowing down.
The KZN band consists of members Aphendulwa Nyezi, Thandanani, Mzolisi “Mzoel” Cokota, Nhlakanipho Mbotho and Noluthando “Noluh” Msomi.
Since their 2024 debut, they have dropped feel-good tracks Dance With Me, Tribes, Bathethelele, The Calling, Sundays and the new single Umthandazo.
“The Mambo Project was born out of purpose and pure love for music that speaks to the soul. We all came from different music journeys – Idols SA, Clash of the Choirs, even The Lion King – but we shared one goal: to make music that celebrates who we are,” said Nyezi.
“Our latest single, Umthandazo, wasn’t even planned – it just happened. We were in Johannesburg, it had been a long, busy day of radio interviews, and we were hungry [and] tired; we wanted dinner so we could go rest afterwards. The idea was to go have a quick meet and greet with some producers at some studio then head back to the hotel, but when we met the producers, they played a beat, and something in us started stirring.
“The fatigue and hunger took a quick pause, and we found ourselves in a musical trance which had us writing and recording the song right there and then. It was magical; we do not know how it even happened, but we are glad it did. We are die-hard music enthusiasts, everywhere and every time.”
The group believes that it's one of their most heartfelt songs to date.
“It’s the kind of song that reminds you why you started. Faith is the heartbeat of our music. We always start with prayer. It’s what grounds us,” said Nyezi. “We're not making music to trend – we're making music that heals and uplifts.”
Each member brings their own flavour. “We respect each other’s sound and space. That’s what makes the blend so special,” said Msomi.
“Being African, for me, means knowing my language, understanding the significance of my ancestors in my life and being unapologetically black. This is reflected in our music in many ways.
"Many of our songs are composed in isiZulu; the messaging in our music is largely rooted in life lessons that were passed down to us by our forefathers through storytelling and music itself.”
Beyond music, The Mambo Project is about preserving Mzansi heritage and flying the SA flag high globally.
“Being African means carrying your roots wherever you go. We want people to feel that pride and authenticity in our music, to know where we come from,” says Mbotho.
“As a collaborative, we just wanted to experiment with that, basically to bring a different taste when it comes to sound. It was not easy, but since we share the same sentiment, it was possible and doable.”
The band strongly holds that they are only warming up.
“We’re cooking more music, more collabs and more moments that celebrate African sound. We want the world to know – Africa is where it’s next,” says Nyezi.
