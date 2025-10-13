White Star Miss Soweto 2025: the Top 20 reveal is almost here

Plans for the 2025 White Star Miss Soweto pageant's glittering finale are well underway. Now in its 46th edition, this prestigious event will be hosted at the Soweto Theatre in Jabulani, Soweto, on November 29.

Who’s in the running for the crown? The Top 20 finalists will be revealed at an elegant soirée at the Johannesburg Country Club on October 16 — tune in to the live stream at 2.30pm on the Sowetan's YouTube channel.

As the finalists gear up for the finale, they’ll have the opportunity to engage in various workshops and charity events, preparing them for a life of altruism that is synonymous with the pageant title. In addition, they’ll be equipped with essential skills for various life events, ensuring they are well prepared for both their journey and future endeavours.

Public engagement is a vital aspect of the pageant. From October 17 onwards, fans will have the chance to vote for their favourite contestant for the People’s Choice Award.

“We are incredibly proud to continue our partnership with the Miss Soweto pageant, a time-honoured platform that champions the empowerment and growth of young women from Soweto and beyond,” says Jonita Cuff, marketing manager for White Star.

“Every year, these finalists inspire us with their strength, passion, and determination. At White Star, we believe in celebrating their journey and supporting their dreams of becoming leaders and role models in their communities.”

For more information about the 2025 White Star Miss Soweto pageant, visit the White Star website.

This article was sponsored by White Star.