Class act: Grooming Vibe Check
The Hey Neighbour lineup may still be tentative but your festival season grooming doesn’t have to be.
As the social calendar begins to teem with festivals, daytime events, rugby-match days, and braais with the boys, it’s time to coordinate that same energy with a rolodex of grooming updates that will have you feeling ready to be outside, no matter the occasion.
With much-anticipated festivals such as DSTV Delicious and Rocking the Daisies on the cards, there’s no better time to transition your skincare from winter to spring or to try your hand at some bold runway trends.
Trending: Vibe
Make sure your grooming routine is as immaculate as the vibes with these trends.
Glazed pump: There’s no room for ashy limbs this season, so get in on the action with glistening, moisturised skin, as seen at Moschino. Going for the unbuttoned-shirt look? Having a clean-shaven chest is preferable before applying a hydrating moisturiser on slightly damp, fresh-out-the-shower skin. Slather a body oil on exposed areas before stepping out to amplify the glow.
Dreaded nostalgia: Take inspiration from the DSTV Delicious International Food & Music Festival lineup and channel old-school Wyclef Jean and Ziggy Marley. Nothing says summer quite like bleached dreadlocks, as seen at Etro, where models were spotted wearing dreads with honey-blonde ends that gave lightness and dimension to the style.
Whether you choose to wear them loose or opt for twisted sections, consult a professional barber or hairdresser if unsure on how to bleach hair safely.
Cowboy cool: Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour may have come to an end, but it doesn’t mean our obsession with the Wild West has to. This trend is definitely going to be on every festival ground this season, so take inspiration from Pharrell and channel cowboy cool with wide-brimmed cowboy hats and bandana combos that not only provide the perfect form of sun protection but also pair really well with moustaches or clean-shaven looks.
Vibrant buzz: Get a head start on bold, December-coded dye jobs and be the main attraction on the lawns of Rocking the Daisies by taking your cue from Philipp Plein. Buzz cuts were works of art when dyed pink and paired with a zebra print pattern.
Keep things low commitment for the festival season and go for temporary colour options such as hair chalk or hairspray.
Bionic glint: Gents are wearing sparkle this season — but not in the way that you may think. From glitter to rhinestones, beloved festival staples are getting a more masculine treatment when used to accentuate chiselled features. At Peet Dullaert, bejewelled jawlines, cheekbones, and temples gave a futuristic, bionic-man feel to skin.
At Pronounce, glitter had a “party boy” mood when tucked into the inner corners and under the eyes.
How to: Beard refresh
Whether renewing your beard-gang membership for the new season or doing a big chop ahead of Movember, you can use these tips for transitioning your beard and caring for the skin underneath.
Beard refresh: 1. Wash beard with a gentle beard shampoo, followed by a conditioner, using warm water that will not strip the skin. 2. Use a wide-toothed beard comb to detangle any knots. 3. Apply a nourishing, lightweight beard oil containing natural oils such as coconut and jojoba, and massage it into the hair. 4. Comb to distribute the oil evenly.
Clean shaven: 1. Clean the shaven area using a gentle face cleanser with soothing ingredients such as cica. 2. Incorporate exfoliation at least once a week to help slough off dead skin cells and address dry areas on the face. 3. Combat pigmentation or uneven skin tone by applying a vitamin C serum on the face, including the beard area. 4. Apply a bump-control cream or after-shave balm to shaving bumps or ingrown to help soothe and reduce inflammation.