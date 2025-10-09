Class act: Grooming Vibe Check

As the social calendar begins to teem with festivals, daytime events, rugby-match days, and braais with the boys, it’s time to coordinate that same energy with a rolodex of grooming updates that will have you feeling ready to be outside, no matter the occasion.

With much-anticipated festivals such as DSTV Delicious and Rocking the Daisies on the cards, there’s no better time to transition your skincare from winter to spring or to try your hand at some bold runway trends.

Trending: Vibe

Make sure your grooming routine is as immaculate as the vibes with these trends.

Glazed pump: There’s no room for ashy limbs this season, so get in on the action with glistening, moisturised skin, as seen at Moschino. Going for the unbuttoned-shirt look? Having a clean-shaven chest is preferable before applying a hydrating moisturiser on slightly damp, fresh-out-the-shower skin. Slather a body oil on exposed areas before stepping out to amplify the glow.