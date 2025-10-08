Lwah Ndlunkulu wants collabo with Rihanna

The voice of urban maskandi, Lwah Ndlunkulu, is not holding out on her dream collaboration with Rihanna, although the Barbadian singer's last album Anti was released almost 10 years ago.
Sowetan caught up with the first lady of Nkabi Nation at the listening session for her new album Amaciko, which dropped last Friday.
Tell us about your new album
There isn’t a huge difference from the previous one, except for the name and focus. With the last album [Imizwa], I was embracing my emotions and connecting deeply with my culture. This new one, Amaciko, goes even further into that – it’s all about culture and traditions.
The songs tell the story of where I come from as an artist and how I’ve grown to understand my sound over time. I’ve blended a lot of maskandi influences with an urban touch and overall, I just want this album to give people hope.
What’s the most fulfilling part about being an artist?
It’s seeing how people are touched and moved by my music when I perform. When someone pulls me aside and says, “Can you please teach me how to do the Zulu dance?”, that kind of love keeps me going.
What’s your biggest takeaway from this project?
The pride I have in still being able to sing in my mother tongue and express myself through music without worrying about losing the listener. There are a few songs that talk about a range of things – from love at first sight, to baby mama drama and just finding hope.
Has love located you?
I think so, but you can never confirm men these days. It’s nothing official, but I’ll tell you once it is. The type of girlfriend I am in a relationship with is very loving and considerate. I love to give a lot and invest as much as possible in the person I’m in love with.
The type of guys I’m into are those who will reciprocate the same, as I’m a big giver and a big lover.
Do you ever feel the pressure to produce hits?
Not at all. I’ve come to realise that every time someone aims to make a hit, it somehow flops. As a musician, you might think one song is the hit, only for people to fall in love with another. When I’m in the studio, I don’t really focus on making a hit – I focus on the inspiration I’m feeling in that moment.
What does the future look like?
Like I said in the interview we did last year, I still have faith in a possible collaboration with Rihanna. I believe it will definitely happen one day. I have hope – you just wait and see.
