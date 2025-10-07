Where do you and your hubby stand right now?
Portia Baloyi on the wild rollercoaster of being on Married at First Sight SA
Season two of the reality TV show has come to an end
Image: Supplied
Season two of the curl-up-on-the-sofa TV show Married at First Sight South Africa has come to an end. Portia Baloyi spills the tea on her rollercoaster ride on the Showmax reality show.
What has your experience on the show been like?
It’s been a rollercoaster. Coming into this, I knew it wasn’t going to be easy, but I also didn’t expect it to be this intense. You’re marrying a complete stranger [Bongani Luvalo] and then you have to figure each other out in front of the whole country. There have been amazing moments, but also real challenges. It’s stretched me emotionally and spiritually, but I’ve also grown so much.
What are some of the things you learned about yourself?
There are things I’ve already learned about myself, like how I deal with certain situations. I’ve also learned that I can communicate better when I give myself space to breathe first, instead of reacting. So yeah, a lot of personal growth.
Going into the reunion, how did you feel?
Eish ... mixed emotions, hey. I was nervous but also curious to see everyone again and hear their stories because now we’ve had time to reflect and also the cameras aren’t following us 24/7 anymore, so there’s more honesty. I’m proud of myself for showing up fully and being true to who I am. I didn’t hold back and that’s something I’ll always stand by.
Image: Supplied
Where do you and your hubby stand right now?
We’re still figuring things out, to be honest. It hasn’t been easy, but we’ve had some real conversations since filming ended. We’re not where we were on decision day, that’s for sure.
How has watching yourself on TV been?
Yo, that part was wild! It’s one thing living it, but watching yourself back with everyone else’s opinions flying around? It’s hectic. I cringed a few times, not going to lie. But I also had moments where I was like, “You know what, Portia, you handled that well”. Seeing myself from the outside gave me perspective and helped me understand how I come across to others. It’s been humbling, for sure.
Since you announced your divorce, is there any hope for you and Bongani to rekindle?
At this point, I think both of us are focused on healing and moving forward individually. What the future holds, only God knows, but right now, my priority is peace, growth and rebuilding myself from a place of strength and grace.
What’s next for Portia?
I’m stepping into a new chapter, one centred on purpose, faith and self-discovery. I want to focus on my work, my passions and the things that truly feed my soul. I’ve been through so much and now it’s about rebuilding, refocusing and realigning with the woman I’m becoming.
Is there anything you want to clarify?
Yes, I take full accountability for my part in everything that’s happened. I’ve learned, I’ve grown, and I hold no bitterness. People may have their opinions, but only we know the full story. My truth is that I loved deeply; I tried and now I’m choosing peace over pain.
