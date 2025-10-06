American rapper Gunna will early next year headline the second Milk + Cookies Festival that in January brought Kaytranada to SA.
The Drip Too Hard, Pushin P and Jump hit-maker will perform at the Kenilworth Racecourse in Cape Town on Saturday, January 3 and then Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on Saturday, January 10.
Supporting local acts will include DJ Kent in Johannesburg and Vigro Deep in Cape Town. Organisers promised to announce more acts in the next coming weeks.
“We’re coming back to South Africa because its culture sets the pace for the world and we’ve felt that energy since day one,” said Chase Freeman, head of marketing at Milk + Cookies.
“Last year, we saw how Atlanta’s hustle blends so naturally with SA’s incredible culture – it’s a partnership that just works. Now, with Gunna headlining alongside DJ Kent and Vigro Deep, we’re here to not only uplift local talent, but to reinforce to the world how South Africa is shaping global culture.”
The festival goes beyond the stage with the Milk + Cookies Music Week SA running from December 24 to January 14 across Joburg and Cape Town offering a blend of music, creativity and community. To empower the local creative industry, their programme will include workshops for aspirant producers and writers; merchandise pop-up showcasing local fashion and other community initiatives.
“We’re committed to going beyond the stage because that’s where the real magic happens – empowering South Africa’s next generation of creatives through hands-on programming like writing camps and panels,” said Jhordan Gibbs, director of business development and strategy at Milk + Cookies.
“These initiatives provide young South African creatives with the tools, resources, and connections to enter creative industries confidently and authentically – because true creativity thrives when we invest in people.”
Gunna set to headline Milk + Cookies fest in 2026
Image: Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Apple Music
