From starting on vinyl at just 10 years old to becoming one of SA’s most versatile DJs, Arnold “Kyotic” Nondo has always been ahead of his time.
Known for his innovative live set edits and genre-blending skills, the 32-year-old has carved a space in hip-hop, house, old school classics and 3-step, earning respect on the decks and in the studio.
With a career spanning radio residencies, festival headlining slots and international recognition, the KwaZulu-Natal-born muso continues to push the boundaries of what it means to be a modern DJ.
He reflects to Sowetan on the inspirations that shaped him, the milestones that marked his career and what’s next for the man who is steadily redefining South African DJ culture.
You started spinning vinyl at just 10 years old – what first drew you to DJing at such a young age?
What drew me to DJing at a young age was the impression I got from my dad’s music selection on road trips back home. I wanted to turn that love and knowledge of music into the skill of DJing.
Being the first DJ in SA to edit your sets live is a big deal. How did you come up with that idea and what does it add to your performance?
Being able to loop, restart and introduce a new song or a cappella was always something I envisioned. I executed it by experimenting with all possible combinations, which adds a unique flavour and feel to my sets, allowing me to blend different genres into one seamless track.
Editing my sets live is a skill I envisioned – DJ Kyotic
The trailblazing DJ is set to host the Kyotic City festival in two cities.
Image: Supplied.
You built your name in hip-hop, but now you mix house, old-school classics, and even 3-step. How do you decide when it’s time to explore a new sound?
I wanted to explore the hip-hop genre because I saw a gap and was fascinated by its sound. Understanding the format requires a bit of math and I’ve always enjoyed a challenge.
Your 3-step productions show a different side of you. What excites you most about experimenting with this subgenre?
The African sound infused with the log excited me because 3-step brings a different vibe and strong dance element to the music. It also includes major house elements, which take me back to the early days of my DJing journey.
Having once played professional football, do you see any similarities between the discipline of sports and the creativity of music?
The discipline in sports mirrors the music industry. If you’re not grounded, it’s easy to get consumed by the lifestyle – drugs, lavish spending and the pressures of maintaining your name in the industry. You can lose close associates if you forget what’s truly important. Always remain humble and remember your roots to stay true to your morals.
Off the decks, you’re known as a car fanatic, gamer and tech nerd. Do any of those passions influence your approach to music?
Gaming and tech influence me a lot when it comes to DJing. Technology is always evolving and so is DJing – you need to keep up. My gaming experience encourages me to experiment and try new things with DJ equipment.
Looking back, what moment in your journey so far has felt like the biggest “I’ve made it” moment for you?
My biggest milestones include being the official DJ for Africa’s largest hip-hop festival, Back to the City, for more than eight years. When PH discovered me and mentored me, he gave me my first radio residency on 5FM and later Metro FM. Lastly, performing at Boiler Room was a turning point that fully launched my career.
Any big projects, sounds or surprises we should look out for?
More music is coming. I’ll be hosting my festival, Kyotic City, in two cities this year.
LISTEN | Rethabile Khumalo opens up about her mother's final moments
Liquideep reunion – Naysayers don't bother us
Focalistic: President Ya Straata
Thabsie: Back to basics
Shandesh: The Queen of Lekompo
Gunna set to headline Milk + Cookies fest in 2026
Former House of Zwide star Shalate Sekhabi turns her focus to music
