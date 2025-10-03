Liquideep reunion – Naysayers don't bother us

Better the second time? That's the tune that Liquideep is singing with their reunion that comes over a decade after they had Mzansi dancing with BBM.
Ziyon and Ryzor tell Sowetan how they plan to get their groove back.
How does it feel to reunite?
Ziyon: I feel grateful and overwhelmed. The shock element comes from something like having a diamond in your house that you walk past every day. You stop noticing its value because it’s always there. But for people who don’t see it every day, it’s something special.
I’m with myself all the time, so I don’t always see myself the way the public does—I don’t have that perspective. Maybe I downplayed the impact we had. I don’t think we fully understood what we meant to people, and it’s a blessing when God sends you that reminder.
Ryzor: The overwhelming reception Ziyon is taking about is coming from both inside and outside the industry. Colleagues we used to interact with back then have reached out to say how happy they are to see us back, and we truly appreciate the warm, welcoming spirit.
We’ve seen other groups and artists make comebacks, and sometimes things don’t go as planned. On our side, we were still toying with the idea of getting back into music for the past three to four years.
Why now?
Ziyon: Everything has a reason and a season. I can’t explain why now, but our conversations about a reunion has been happening for almost four years. We’d often talk about what it would feel like to come back and record new music.
What really motivated us was the Sama Awards performance we did last year. It was the first time in a long while that we were together like that. That performance pushed us into high gear, where we said, “Maybe we should start thinking about this.”
We also had a photoshoot two months ago that completely blew my mind. I found myself thinking: “This is actually happening.” But it wasn’t like we sat down and said: “2025—it’s happening.” We just needed a refresh and time.
Liquideep reunion – Naysayers don't bother us
"It’s all part of the game. We need those comments to keep the conversation going. Without the negative ones, there’s no debate," says Ziyon on their reunion after 11 years.
Did you keep in touch during your hiatus?
Ryzor: Yes, I was present at Ziyon’s lobola negotiations. I was actually the one writing notes. My wife and I were also present as witnesses when they signed at Home Affairs.
These are stories that can tell you that we are friends and brothers behind the scenes. I can confirm that there was no drama, but we will slowly address certain questions as our reunion unfolds. We just wanted to start with the "liquidated" part.
What do you have to say to the naysayers?
Ziyon: It’s all part of the game. We need those comments to keep the conversation going. Without the negative ones, there’s no debate, so we welcome them just as much as we do the positive ones.
Another thing to note is that their comments won’t take us off the road we’re on. What people say won’t divert us from our plan or what we’re doing. We also aren’t going to dwell on it or let it get into our minds.
Ryzor: [I believe] there should always be space for people to voice out when they don’t want or like something. What’s important is to also recognise those who have a different opinion and are excited about this new era.
What does new music look like?
Ziyon: A bit of the same as back then. We were never confined by trends. If you’re expecting us to sound exactly like we did 10 years ago, I’m sorry to say that might not be the case. But if you’re willing to keep an open heart and an open ear, you can come along with us on this journey.
