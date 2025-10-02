Starlet Kay Bikitsha has booked her next big role since her breakout character of Nozuko Mxenge in Gqeberha: The Empire, which made her the ultimate TV vixen.
Former Gqeberha: The Empire star Kay Bikitsha to join House of Zwide
"Gogo Siya is going to help Nkosi Zwide [Wanda Zuma] find himself again, after the passing of his wife, Shoki," says Bikitsha on her new role.
Image: Supplied.
Starlet Kay Bikitsha has booked her next big role since her breakout character of Nozuko Mxenge in Gqeberha: The Empire, which made her the ultimate TV vixen.
This Friday she makes her debut on the daily drama House of Zwide, playing Gogo Siya, a departure from the seductress she portrayed in Gqeberha.
Bikitsha spills the beans to Sowetan on her new role:
How will viewers receive your new role?
I’m feeling good about it. I felt excited to move to a different medium in terms of channels. I was on Mzansi Magic; now I’m entering the mainstream with a broader audience reach. I know that House of Zwide is [one of] the most-watched shows in SA, and I’m eager to see how this new audience receives me.
Who is Gogo Siya?
Gogo Siya is calm and collected. Her approach to life is all about connecting to God and the Holy Spirit. She’s called to be a helper – one can actually consider her a destiny helper, guiding people to reach their higher power and true purpose. She finds Nkosi [Wanda Zuma] in a very difficult position in his life.
He lost his wife not long ago, and he’s trying to find meaning in life again. Gogo Siya is there to help him rebuild himself and see things he hadn’t noticed before.
How was the audition process like?
I was so nervous during my audition because of what the character required, which is being in tune with the spiritual realm. Yes, we sacrifice on most roles, but the nerves came because I was concerned about how it was going to affect my spiritual life.
As much as it’s acting, I was cognisant of the spiritual implications and how deep I might have to go. However, I do feel called to this role.
What’s it like sharing the screen with Zuma and other cast members?
It’s been a beautiful experience. It’s divine waking up and being surrounded by like-minded people, who just want to bring out the best in you. Wanda helped me to step into this role after the break I had. He is so dedicated to storytelling and his craft. He’s also allowed me the space to perform, and shows me so much support.
The rest of the cast are tons of fun. I’m working with incredible performers – legends at that. I even had a pinch-me moment on my first day. What’s amazing is that all these people want to see me win.
How was life after Gqeberha: The Empire ended?
I wouldn’t say I took a break from TV because there were other shows I featured on; they just weren’t a telenovela or a soapie like this one. We finished shooting Gqeberha: The Empire last year, so being back required a lot of muscle memory because of the gap — getting used to waking up every day and going to set, maintaining discipline and dedication to the storyline, and becoming fully immersed in it.
I feel safe being on the show; it’s like a home away from home when I’m on set.
Listen to the full interview in the link above.
