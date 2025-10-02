Focalistic: President Ya Straata

In my first profile interview with him, Sowetan named him the shining star to watch.

It has now been four years and Foca has reached stratospheric fame. We reconnect in the back seat of his black Mercedes-Benz V-Class. He lights a cigarette before we start, giving him something to fidget with for the first few minutes. Not much has changed, except that Foca has now entered superstardom — the kind of fame that comes with a large entourage, an impenetrable wall with the door jammed shut, and only them having the key.

They guard the kingdom as we chat, waiting outside the car after having indulged in Chicken Licken for breakfast.

Despite the tight security, Foca’s charisma shines. Intriguing social commentary still forms the backbone of his introspective fire lyrics and, above all, his discography remains an unapologetic blast of kasi pride.

“For me, it has always been about a bigger goal or purpose. When we started out, many didn’t know what Sepitori is,” he says. “It always felt deeper than just making music. It felt like telling stories of where I grew up and where my parents grew up because it didn’t just start with us. Musically, the transition has always been to take people to a different sound, especially using Sepitori. But now, in 2025, it’s about the kids and how many more lives we can change.”

He’s referring to his record label 18 Area Holdings, which has signed fellow musicians Pabi Cooper, G-Tech 2bit, and DJ Tshegu. He teases that his new offering, Based on a True Story, with longtime collaborator Chicco, is another taste of what he has to offer. When I joke that he’s no longer the starry-eyed novice I met in 2021 and ask if should call him the “Godfather of the Yanos”, he laughs.

“I wouldn’t say I’m a godfather but rather a vessel that God has put in a place where I can feature people and change their lives or work on their projects and help them produce it,” he says. “That’s one thing I never knew I had in myself. [And then], the first song we did with Cooper and Chicco, Banyana Ke Bafana, and the second song, Pabi Jo, and seeing over 16 million streams. So, I wouldn’t say godfather, I would say label exec.”