Shandesh: The Queen of Lekompo

Mzansi is buzzing with lekompo — the emerging Limpopo dance music sub-genre that’s succeeded Bolo house.

Bolo house is a fusion of Afro-pop rhythms, fast-paced house beats, repetitive loops plus catchy melodies that are heavily influenced by and embedded in the rich heritage of Limpopo’s Bolobedu region. The late Bojo Mujo, Master KG, King Monada, and Makhadzi were the Bolo house sonic architects, pioneering its mainstream evolution.

Enter lekompo: a modern update of Bolo house that has quickly found commercial success. It’s much more catchy, chaotic, and crushing — guaranteed to brighten your day, loosen your bones, and inspire participation in a TikTok dance challenge. At the forefront is Shandesh, anointed the queen of Lekompo for shaping the sub-genre.

“The term lekompo was coined afterwards, but Bolobedu dance music has always been there,” the 21-year-old singer explains on the phone, her voice hoarse. She warns me before we start talking on a Friday morning that she has laryngitis — she has been struggling to shake off the flu, since she’s been booked and busy the entire week.

“The name references the people living in the poorest areas of the Bolobedu region, in squatter camps; we used to call those regions ‘kompong’,” she says. “It is always cluttered there and they listen to distinct music — usually Bolobedu dance music — but they play their music super loud. So, the genre has turned something deemed negative into a positive, and that pride can be heard in the lyrics and sound.”

Shandesh has the biggest song of the year with Sdudla or Slender, featuring Mvzzle. The catchy lyrics — backed by a fun TikTok challenge — have made the song an anthem to self-love by celebrating a positive body image.

Witty and whimsical, Shandesh sings that she can’t tell if she has lost or gained weight since she’s just overwhelmed with happiness — she’s changing size on a daily basis; one day she’s wearing a size 34, the next a 37.