Legendary singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka will once again celebrate unsung heroes with the biennial Backing Vocalists and Session Musicians (BVSM) awards.
Bruce Sebitlo of the music group Brothers of Peace will be honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award, while Shumi Diseko, Thembi Kubheka and Tiny Mbuli will also be recognised at the fifth edition of the awards on October 26.
Record label executive Phil Hollis will also be presented with a Special Award for his contributions to the industry. A Posthumous Honour will be bestowed on Phumzile Ntuli, a renowned vocalist who has collaborated with Mango Groove, Letta Mbulu, Caiphus Semenya, and Chaka Chaka.
Sowetan caught up with the Princess of Africa on what to expect.
Why are these awards important?
I started these awards in 2009 but at the time there was no funding. It was only in 2014 that we were able to officially launch them with the first ceremony taking place in 2015. That evening, Mandisa Dlanga, Stella Khumalo, Faith Kekana, Marilyn Nokwe and Themba Mokoena were among those honoured.
These are the voices you’ll hear on albums by Johnny Clegg, Ray Phiri or Mahlathini and the Mahotella Queens, yet they were only ever known as session musicians or backing vocalists.
When did you first notice the challenges faced by session musicians?
In 1988, I saw how unfair things were for session musicians. People didn’t understand the lengths they went to. Some would even camp outside Gallo or EMI, hoping a well-known front-liner would agree to let them record a session with instruments like a saxophone or guitar.
Most of the time these musicians would elevate the song so much that it felt wrong they were paid only R150 at the time, with no recourse whatsoever. I was just 22 then and I didn’t know what to do, but I knew it was unfair.
Yvonne Chaka Chaka's awards celebrate unsung heroes in music
"In 1988, I saw how unfair things were for backing vocalists and session musicians. People didn’t understand the lengths they went to," says the Princess of Africa.
Image: Supplied.
Legendary singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka will once again celebrate unsung heroes with the biennial Backing Vocalists and Session Musicians (BVSM) awards.
Bruce Sebitlo of the music group Brothers of Peace will be honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award, while Shumi Diseko, Thembi Kubheka and Tiny Mbuli will also be recognised at the fifth edition of the awards on October 26.
Record label executive Phil Hollis will also be presented with a Special Award for his contributions to the industry. A Posthumous Honour will be bestowed on Phumzile Ntuli, a renowned vocalist who has collaborated with Mango Groove, Letta Mbulu, Caiphus Semenya, and Chaka Chaka.
Sowetan caught up with the Princess of Africa on what to expect.
Why are these awards important?
I started these awards in 2009 but at the time there was no funding. It was only in 2014 that we were able to officially launch them with the first ceremony taking place in 2015. That evening, Mandisa Dlanga, Stella Khumalo, Faith Kekana, Marilyn Nokwe and Themba Mokoena were among those honoured.
These are the voices you’ll hear on albums by Johnny Clegg, Ray Phiri or Mahlathini and the Mahotella Queens, yet they were only ever known as session musicians or backing vocalists.
When did you first notice the challenges faced by session musicians?
In 1988, I saw how unfair things were for session musicians. People didn’t understand the lengths they went to. Some would even camp outside Gallo or EMI, hoping a well-known front-liner would agree to let them record a session with instruments like a saxophone or guitar.
Most of the time these musicians would elevate the song so much that it felt wrong they were paid only R150 at the time, with no recourse whatsoever. I was just 22 then and I didn’t know what to do, but I knew it was unfair.
IN THE KNOW | Kelly Khumalo on two decades in music, motherhood and fond memories with Senzo Meyiwa
Who has been funding these awards?
In 2009, I sent my proposal to the department of arts and culture, and they told me, “Yvonne, you’re just wasting your time.” Nobody wanted to fund the awards, so I ended up putting in all my own money because I believed in the idea and wanted people to buy into it.
Eventually, Kgosientso Ramokgopa, who was the mayor of Tshwane, loved the concept and became the first person to help fund it – that’s why the inaugural awards were held in Tshwane.
Who are the standout nominees for this year’s BVSM Awards?
The Best Male Vocalist category features Reuben Malgas, Sabata Masoka and Mfanelo Ntlama, all of whom have shown remarkable talent and dedication. For Best Female Vocalist, Nelisiwe Kunene, Maboni Gabela, and Nomfundo Sambo have been recognised for their outstanding contributions.
In the Digital Session Musician category DJ Fisherman, Faxa Dube, and Thasman are acknowledged for their skill and creativity, while Buhle Nhlangulela, Muzie B, and Moo Mosa represent the very best in gospel.
The Jazz Vocalist nominations Mahlatse Maphosa, Vuyo Tshuma, and Mimi Mtshali demonstrate the depth of artistry in that genre.
While these awards honour achievements from 2005 to 2010, we also celebrate emerging voices, giving them their moment Nvcho, Makhanj and Thatohatsi for Rookie Vocalist and Moscow on Keyz, Sipho Magudulela and Xolani Guitars for Rookie Instrumentalist.
LISTEN | Rethabile Khumalo opens up about her mother's final moments
Sister act! Getting to know Sydney Seethal
Lillian Dube on winning double health battle
EXCLUSIVE: Vatiswa Ndara shares excerpts from her eagerly awaited autobiography
Former House of Zwide star Shalate Sekhabi turns her focus to music
Culture shifters who define modern sound
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos