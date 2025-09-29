What do you miss most about her?
LISTEN | Rethabile Khumalo opens up about her mother's final moments
'My mother, Winnie Khumalo, was the coolest person ever," says the daughter of the Live Your Life hit-maker who'll be honouring her mother's legacy with a star-studded concert in Soweto this Sunday.
Rethabile Khumalo has, for the first time, opened up about the final days of her late mother and singer Winnie Khumalo’s life.
The Live Your Life hit-maker died in January at the age of 51. On Saturday October 4 at Soweto Meat Lovers in Protea Glen, Rethabile will honour her mother’s legacy with a concert featuring a star-studded line-up of DJ Zinhle, Candy Tsa Mandebele, Nokwazi Dlamini, Trompies, Chicco Twala, DJ Cleo, and DJ Sbu.
Rethabile shares with Sowetan how the last nine months have been.
Why did you choose to celebrate your mother’s legacy?
My mother was in the music industry for 39 years. She got in when she was just 13, but the celebration happening next week will honour 30 years of Winnie Khumalo. What’s amazing is that her legacy is as old as I am.
How will you always remember her?
My mother has always been the coolest person ever. She always made sure we slept on a full stomach and that all that my brother or I needed, she provided. She was a single parent who aimed to provide. I’d see her rehearsing with Brenda Fassie and the many greats, and I’d always be in awe.
Watching her dedicate herself to music inspired me to do the same. Sometimes when she used to rehearse, she would sing soprano, and I’d sing alto — I reflect on those memories with gratitude.
How were your final days with her?
I was in disbelief because in the morning, she asked me to prepare a meal for her. So, I made wors, pap and cabbage. We had a catch-up, and then I went to my bedroom. Then, 10 minutes later, she knocks on the bedroom door, vomiting blood, a scene I couldn’t wrap my head around — she didn’t look like someone who’d leave us in the next 30 minutes or an hour. My son, who was there with us in the house, went with me as I rushed my mother to the hospital.
She kept vomiting, and when we arrived at the ER, she was declared deceased. I had so much trauma because I was the last person to see her speak, I was the last person to see her alive, because she died in my arms. What’s odd is that in the days leading up to her death, she kept on saying: “When I die, I want you to do this [implying that I should take care of her funeral, the family and her legacy],” and I brushed it off. Little did I know she was preparing me for that day.
What do you miss most about her?
Her laugh. She had one loud laugh. You’d always find her laughing, not knowing what was making her laugh like that. She was an angel, my bestie. We’d always match our outfits, buy the same things. It still feels like it happened yesterday. I have chats with people who have also lost their mothers, and they always say it never gets easy. I don’t think I’ll ever heal from my mom’s death, but I’ll push so that she is proud of me, and this is why I’m doing this event for her.
How do you plan to keep her legacy alive?
With this event, all the musicians who were part of her journey will be there to celebrate and honour her. A lot of people weren’t aware that DJ Zinhle dressed my mom for the Live Your Life music video. And, Zonke wrote the song. There’s also Trompies, who have been there from the Kalawa family.
My mother left me with a music recording company, and I plan to sign new artists. She also had unreleased music that I intend to drop next year on her birthday in July.
