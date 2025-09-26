EXCLUSIVE: Vatiswa Ndara shares excerpts from her eagerly awaited autobiography

Vatiswa on being blacklisted:
Everyone who could did their damndest to ensure my reputation was torn. To this day, I still ask, Why? Maybe this will make an episode on Unsolved Mysteries. I felt that the film and television planets were aligning against me with the weird treatment and disrespect that was still to follow in my journey. Out of desperation for work, I remember reaching out to [name withheld] , who worked on Isidingo. Over the years, I had heard that [name withheld] often told anyone who cared to listen that I would never be cast in Isidingo because she disliked me and believed I couldn't act to save my life.
This might explain why I never received any more invites to audition for the show. However, I decided to confront the issue directly. Working at the SABC granted me access to the Endemol offices at the Henley Facility studios, where she was based.
Since she had never stated these thoughts of hers to me directly, there was a chance they were unfounded rumours. I visited her office, greeted her, and explained the reason for my visit. I requested her to alert me when the show was holding auditions because I'd realised that agents, over the years, were not putting me forward. Her reception was much lower in temperature than that of Iceland, so when her response came, it definitely matched her reception.
She said, "I don't have anything for you on the show; the best I can do is make you an extra." I could only conclude that this lady was on a mission to destroy my confidence and self-esteem with the hope that maybe I would never regain them. She seemed to deliberately ignore the fact that I just wanted an opportunity to audition when there were suitable roles, and quickly wanted to let me know I was only good enough to be an extra. Yeah, no, this lady really didn't like me and didn't believe I could act to save my life. She had confirmed what I'd been hearing all along. But all the same, I thanked her for her time and went on my not-so-merry way. I never got a part on Isidingo if you were wondering.
Actress and media personality Vatiswa Ndara will release an updated edition of her autobiography Unfiltered: My Unglamorous Odyssey in the World of South African Entertainment on October 31.
Here are some exclusive, juicy excerpts from the book:
Vatiswa on diva allegations:
The murmurings of me being difficult and a diva on production sets grew louder in industry circles. I found I was working less as an actor because maybe producers didn't want to work with an expensive-tantrum-throwing-production-halting-diva. I had been on a couple of productions where some crew members had opened up to me, confessing how nervous and scared they'd been upon discovering they'd be working with me. All because of what they'd heard.
These conversations were with some crew I worked with on Kota Life Crisis, iGazi and 90 Plein Street. Some had received warnings about me from producers, others from other actors and others from people who were not even in the industry. The people I spoke to on Kota Life shared that things went as far as meetings being held to strategise and discuss how the diva should be handled once production commenced. After weeks of shooting and waiting for the "mean-spirited diva" to descend on these sets, they realised they were never going to have the privilege of experiencing the horror of horrors, aka Vatiswa the nightmare.
Vatiswa on knowing her worth:
Why was this all happening? Was it because of what had occurred on the Shooting Stars set back in Cape Town years back? I just didn't get it. Was I difficult because I was willing to walk away from offers I felt were not to my satisfaction? Was I difficult because I dared to ask for decent pay? Or is it because I expected actors to be treated with a modicum of respect?
Whoever started spreading those rumours needed to be bold enough to say them openly and explain what it was they were basing all this on. My version: I have never brought any production to a halt because I was having a hissy fit. Even on the set of Shooting Stars. The “discussions” I had with the producer did not disturb the flow of the shoot for one second. I have never refused to shoot because a specific brand of food I preferred was not available. I have never halted production because I felt catering was below my standards. I have never been late on any production or arrived unprepared for the shoot. I have never made people not want to go to work because they felt I brought general unpleasantness to the workplace. I have never been disrespectful to anyone on any set.
I boldly state this because it's true, and I dare anyone who disagrees to show evidence to prove the contrary.
Vatiswa’s open letter that sparked a nationwide debate:
The open letter to Minister Nathi Mthethwa created such a storm that the Minister called me to meet and discuss it. I took this as a sign that Minister Mthethwa wanted to finally take a stand for actors and right the wrongs of the industry. His office organised for Palesa and I to go meet with him in his Cape Town office. But as I write this now, I'm looking up to the heavens, asking whatever deity is on duty to assist me because... wow!! Minister Nathi Mthethwa!
Yho! What a wow of a person! I was unaware that the Honourable Minister was about to show me flames. In the meeting, he stated that he didn't want to respond to the letter without first meeting and talking to me. In hindsight, this is my interpretation: to first assess if I'm of sound mind and if I'm a danger to anyone.
The Minister then shared his concern for my possible blacklisting as a result of the letter, and suggested a follow-up meeting upon his return from the 2019 Rugby World Cup to discuss this further. He genuinely seemed shocked and appalled with some of what I shared with him, and I believed we would discuss some solutions in the follow-up meeting he suggested. I sincerely thought that the Minister displayed concern for artists through our discussion. But he kept stressing that he couldn't do much for the industry until President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Copyright and Performers Protection Bill. And that pretty much summed up the meeting. Now, the country would await his response to my letter. There was one great thing I got out of that meeting. We had my very favourite fast food, Nando's, for lunch! If the Minister said anything during the time we were eating, I didn't hear it. I lose all awareness of my surroundings with that chicken. The Minister was expected to have a follow-up meeting with me upon his return.
- Compiled by Masego Seemela
