Former House of Zwide star Shalate Sekhabi turns her focus to music

After her exit from House of Zwide in July, the TV show that made her a household name, Shalate Sekhabi will now focus on her music career with the release of her debut album Xa Ungekho.
The 25-year-old artist unpacks to Sowetan her new era.
Are you done with acting?
I’m trying to find the balance between both worlds. Though I started as a musician, House of Zwide gave me a huge platform and an opportunity to expand my music audience, which is what I’m trying to do now.
I want to bridge the gap and grow. I’m an artist and that encompasses both music and acting. When one slows down, the other picks up.
What's the difference between recording music in a studio and acting on set?
I started recording music when I was 16, so it’s nothing new to me. The difference that I like is that music is on my own terms – it’s my storytelling and my expression. Being on set is about bringing someone else’s vision, through a script, to life. Both are rewarding and fun, so I’ll always love and do both.
How would you describe your sound?
My music is raw and full of emotion. It’s R&B and always based on real feelings and experiences. I want the listener to feel heard. Sometimes you go through things and don’t know you’re not alone in them – my music is my way of expressing my innermost feelings and I hope listeners can use it as an outlet as well.
Does your acting influence the way you tell stories in your songs?
I believe being an artist means drawing from different sources of my talents. Sometimes my acting influences my music and sometimes my music influences my acting. It all works together to create something authentic.
What do you want listeners to take away from Xa Ungekho?
Creating Xa Ungekho was a cathartic experience for me – it was a release of a lot of built-up emotions, and its completion led to healing. I hope listeners can feel the same release in their own personal situations.
Who are your dream collaborators?
There are so many artists I look up to. Kehlani is someone I’d love to collaborate with and Filah lah lah is also a huge fave.
Who has been your biggest inspiration?
I’ve been fortunate to meet and work with legends in the industry. I wouldn’t say I have a particular person as my main inspiration, but I want to make sure my career has longevity. I believe being true to myself and grounded in my faith will get me there.
Where do you see your music career going in the coming years?
More albums, tours and maybe appearing on international stages. I want all of it. I want to reach greater heights and become a household name in the industry.
