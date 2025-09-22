What would you do if you won a Grammy?
It would be a deeply emotional moment for me, because I wish my parents were still alive to witness it. They were the first people to believe in me, and I’d thank them for allowing me to be myself without ever trying to change me. Winning would feel like a moment to say, “Mom and Dad, your son made it. He finally got his stamp of approval.”
Tell us about your friendship with Busta Rhymes:
We met last year after his performance at The DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival. He asked around because he wanted to meet me, and when I heard that, I felt like I mattered – I mean, this is Busta Rhymes. We spoke about everything from music to life lessons, even good investments. He’s more like a father figure to me. Sometimes I wake up to one or two missed video calls from him, and honestly, it still feels like a dream. Right now, we’re working on new music that we hope to release soon.
I believe my friendship with Busta Rhymes should inspire young kids to never stop dreaming. I grew up listening to him, and now he’s someone I can call or sit down with over a meal. He’s also hinted at a few exciting opportunities for me in New York, and I’ll be heading there soon. I think it’s going to be something really special.
LISTEN | 'I'm one step away from a Grammy award' – Heavy-K
The Godfather of 3-Step talks about being inducted into the Grammy Recording Academy Class of 2025 and his friendship with American rap legend Busta Rhymes.
Image: Supplied.
Music maestro Heavy-K feels he’s one step away from getting a Grammy award now that he’s been inducted into the Grammy Recording Academy Class of 2025.
From his humble beginnings in a shack in Veeplaas in the Eastern Cape, the Godfather of 3-Step has carved an impressive path in music. He has found guidance, mentorship and even a fatherly bond with American rap legend Busta Rhymes.
Sowetan caught up with The Drumboss to talk about his Grammy induction, his latest single Kude, featuring Ntando Yamahlubi and kwaito icon Professor, as well as his friendship with the iconic rap legend.
How do you feel about being inducted into the Grammy Recording Academy Class of 2025?
For a boy like me, coming from a small town like Gqeberha [formerly Port Elizabeth] and growing up in a shack, this is a big deal. It’s a huge milestone for me and feels like a stamp of approval that I’m on the right track. From the very beginning, this was always one of my goals – it was only a matter of time.
I’ve been in the game long enough, and to finally be recognised on such a platform feels well-deserved, but above all, I’m humbled. Over the years, I’ve been making moves and pushing the sound across borders, and now it feels like I’m about to live the dream of becoming a global sensation.
What’s your role within the Grammy committee?
It means I’m a voting member of the Grammys. I get to submit songs on behalf of artists I believe in. If I think someone is an amazing artist, I can put them forward. Being a member also means you’re seen as a trusted voice in music.
On top of that, I can submit my own work to be considered for nomination. In fact, I plan to submit soon – I’m just waiting for the official announcement date to hand in everything that’s required. People should definitely look forward to the news that I could be nominated.
What would you do if you won a Grammy?
It would be a deeply emotional moment for me, because I wish my parents were still alive to witness it. They were the first people to believe in me, and I’d thank them for allowing me to be myself without ever trying to change me. Winning would feel like a moment to say, “Mom and Dad, your son made it. He finally got his stamp of approval.”
Tell us about your friendship with Busta Rhymes:
We met last year after his performance at The DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival. He asked around because he wanted to meet me, and when I heard that, I felt like I mattered – I mean, this is Busta Rhymes. We spoke about everything from music to life lessons, even good investments. He’s more like a father figure to me. Sometimes I wake up to one or two missed video calls from him, and honestly, it still feels like a dream. Right now, we’re working on new music that we hope to release soon.
I believe my friendship with Busta Rhymes should inspire young kids to never stop dreaming. I grew up listening to him, and now he’s someone I can call or sit down with over a meal. He’s also hinted at a few exciting opportunities for me in New York, and I’ll be heading there soon. I think it’s going to be something really special.
What’s the Godfather of 3-Step currently up to?
I started this sound many years ago, the sound evolved, now it’s coming back, greater and better. For me, it’s high time it goes international fully; 3-Step is definitely what we’re pushing. It’s doing very well outside our borders – in places in Europe and other parts of Africa. I have some exciting collaborations that I’m working on.
Davido is working on an album that he wants me to be a part of – which is dope. Harmonize from Tanzania ... we already have a song together, and DJ Spinall from Nigeria ... I produced a 3-Step song for him that features Ami Faku. WizKid and Oxlade are more musicians who want to hop on the 3-Step Sound. This sound will go international in no time.
It’s just a matter of time— it’s about to go crazy. As a pioneer of 3-Step, I’m thrilled that this sound is coming to life and will reach a big audience on such a level.
• Listen to the full interview in the link above.
Rising Afrobeats star Gyakie on legendary dad Nana Acheampong being her muse
Naked! A Delicious style guide
There's no stopping new rap prince Loatinover Pounds
'True artistry in African music is lost when the middle man comes in' - Sarkodie
'Being an independent artist is awesome' – Nasty C
WATCH | Legends Mercy Pakela and William Mthethwa disrupt Samro's presser this morning
Nanette inspired by retro queens of song like Miriam Makeba, Brenda Fassie
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos