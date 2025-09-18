Rising Afrobeats star Gyakie on legendary dad Nana Acheampong being her muse

Gyakie, daughter of Ghanaian sonic pioneer Nana Acheampong, is keeping Africa’s greatest musical dynasty alive.
The 25-year-old speaks to Sowetan about her long-awaited 17-track debut album, After Midnight, that journeys through vulnerability, healing, identity and self-love.
What does After Midnight mean to you?
After Midnight is my statement of becoming, it’s about embracing every version of myself – the soft, strong, vulnerable and confident. Most of the songs were created in the stillness of the night, which is when I feel most inspired.
The quiet and serenity, even the sounds of birds outside – it all brings me peace and allows me to dig deep emotionally. This album is not just music, it’s a reflection of my growth, healing and dreams.
How did the many collaborations bring the album to life?
It was beautiful because each collaboration brought something unique and expanded the sound of the album. Music is universal – it transcends borders and cultures – and that’s what I wanted After Midnight to represent.
Having artists such 6LACK, Kojey Radical, Omar Sterling, Headie One and Young Jonn join me felt like a celebration of how far African music has come.
How was it like sampling your father on Y2K Luv?
That was a very special moment. My father is my first introduction to music – his work laid the foundation for my own journey. Sampling him felt like completing a circle, almost like having him with me on this journey.
It’s also a way of honouring my roots while carving out my own lane in music. It’s legacy and continuity.
What inspired your music career?
Curiosity. I grew up surrounded by music, but one day I decided to try it for myself. I was curious to see what my own voice and ideas could sound like. That curiosity turned into passion and eventually into a career.
How has your sound evolved since your debut single in 2019?
My sound has matured a lot. I’ve grown in production, songwriting, melodies and overall artistry. In the beginning, I was still finding my voice, but now I’m more confident in experimenting with different genres.
For example, my song Scar was my first time doing drill music, and it pushed me out of my comfort zone. That experience gave me the courage to explore any genre that excites me.
Some have likened you to Ayra Starr and Tyla. How do you feel about that?
I’m proud of them. Ayra and Tyla are amazing artists who have inspired so many people with their journeys. I admire how far they’ve come and I celebrate their success. At the same time, I believe we are all shining in our own lanes and that’s the beauty of this new wave of African female artists – we’re all thriving and there’s space for everyone.
What legacy do you hope to leave?
I want my music to be timeless. I want people to play my songs years from now and still feel connected to them. A legacy that speaks to healing, joy, love and authenticity – something that generations after me can hold on to.
