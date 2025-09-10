Mercy Pakela and William Mthethwa are some of the musicians who disrupted a Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) press conference held on Wednesday morning, demanding their royalties.
Samro had called the press conference to address, among other issues, the suspension of their COO as well as internal disputes within the organisation.
However, the press conference descended into chaos when musicians, including Sithembile Zungu of the '80s group Dalom Kids, barged into the auditorium
The musicians voiced frustrations over unpaid royalties, demanding that the board settle outstanding funds owed to them.
Pakela, who has long been outspoken about transparency and accountability in the music industry, said they only want what is due to them.
WATCH | Legends Mercy Pakela and William Mthethwa disrupt Samro's presser this morning
The musicians were demanding unpaid royalties from the organisation.
Image: MASI LOSI
“What they (Samro) are doing is affecting our lives. There’s a lot of corruption at Samro, and when people point out that the board has not been honest, they are then sidelined or kicked out,” said Pakela. “It’s not about us anymore, but the truth is, Samro belongs to us.”
Mthethwa, who said he has been a Samro member for 50 years, said he has 564 songs registered. "Samro owes me R2m. I have a case with Samro (spanning) 30 years. Some famous radio DJs who work for the SABC earn my royalties," he said.
The press conference was abruptly cancelled.
The musicians' complaints follow mounting allegations of governance failures and financial mismanagement, most notably a 2023-commissioned forensic investigation by Fundudzi Forensic Services that uncovered about R3.4m in dubious royalty claims by certain members, prompting ongoing criminal investigations and a shake-up of the board.
