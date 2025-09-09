Reggae and dancehall still hold space in young people’s hearts – Jah Seed and Admiral

Jah Seed and Admiral continue to put a fusion of reggae and dancehall into the spotlight, just as they first did in the 1990s.
As pioneers of the genres in SA, the duo believes reggae and dancehall still hold space in young people’s hearts. Ahead of their performance at the Basha Uhuru Freedom Festival on Saturday, they reflect on their journey:
How has juggling your different musical paths shaped your work today?
Jah Seed: Whether through kwaito with Bongo Maffin, my solo projects or reggae and dancehall with Admiral, music has always been a tool of connection. Working with Admiral keeps me grounded in legacy while pushing our sound forward. We’ve collaborated on projects like his Netflix film Big Nunu’s Little Heist, and now we’re building the Legacy Edition of the Dancehall Movement.
What does performing at Basha Uhuru mean?
Jah Seed: Music is timeless. Legends such as Buju Banton and Shabba Ranks still perform, while younger stars contribute fresh energy. Playing for youth means sharing that spirit of love and inspiration with the next generation.
Admiral: What I like about Basha Uhuru is that there are some great programmes for youth interested in cultural work to connect with experienced professionals. The idea of Basha Uhuru discussing freedom in a time where finance prevents freedom is a progressive initiative; great art can come from these discussions.
What is the meaning of this year's theme, “the legacy of creative expression”?
Jah Seed: Life imitates art and art imitates life. Creative expression reflects human experience and drives culture forward, whether in music, film or design.
Image: Supplied.
How does your sound fit into a line-up that mixes amapiano, hip-hop and legacy acts?
Jah Seed: Reggae lives wherever other genres thrive. From Boom Shaka blending dancehall with R&B and hip-hop to today’s amapiano, our sound has always complemented and influenced these movements.
Admiral: Dancehall can flex with any genre. The first act I ever saw bringing dancehall vibes in a South African style was Boomshaka so it feels natural to play alongside them.
How do you balance your different musical identities?
Jah Seed: Kwaito, reggae and dancehall are different voices in the same conversation. I keep each true to its roots while exploring connections between them – that’s where innovation comes from.
What advice would you give young artists?
Jah Seed: Never limit yourself – music is one entity expressed in many forms. Explore fearlessly and you’ll create something lasting.
Admiral: Besides enjoying the music in our set my advice to anyone starting out is find a place where you can play or perform music to people who will come back to listen to you again. Build a regular following no matter how small and keep growing it, you'll be amazed where that can take you.
Are there new projects on the way?
Admiral: Big Nunu's Little Heist was my first feature film. It was an amazing experience to make and has a cool Jahseed cameo, which was fun to do with my brother in music. I'm currently writing the next film for production early 2026.
