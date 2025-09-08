Sowetan: The entry window is short, from September 25 to October 5. Why keep the timeline tight?
Soweto Film Market founder Thapelo Motloung aids young film-makers
"As a young creative, I had ideas I knew could fly, but there was nowhere to take them," says Motloung.
Soweto Film Market founder Thapelo “Tabz” Motloung is gearing up to launch a platform designed to support young filmmakers' ideas and connect them with industry opportunities.
The Pitch Room will run from September 25 to October 5 and offers a space where upcoming filmmakers can pitch directly to producers, funders and distributors.
With the support of legends Jerry Mofokeng and John Kani, the project nurtures township talent by shaping and refining their ideas and prepares them for the Soweto International Film Festival, which takes place from November 19 to 22.
Sowetan: What inspired the launch of The Pitch Room and why is this platform so important right now?
Motloung: The inspiration came from my own journey. As a young creative, I had ideas I knew could fly, but there was nowhere to take them – no access, no networks, no one willing to listen. It felt like a Ferrari with no wheels. I didn’t want the next generation to face the same roadblocks. The Pitch Room creates a space where young filmmakers are heard and taken seriously. Right now, young people don’t just need applause – they need real investment.
Sowetan: Can you walk us through how The Pitch Room will work and what type of ideas you’re hoping to see pitched?
Motloung: Creatives submit their ideas, we shortlist them and then they pitch live to a panel of producers, funders and distributors. Think of it as Idols for film ideas. We want shorts, features, series, documentaries – everything. What matters most is authenticity. The world is ready for African stories. To help sharpen pitches, we’ve also brought in mentors such as Bongi Ndaba and Busisiwe Ntintili.
Sowetan: The entry window is short, from September 25 to October 5. Why keep the timeline tight?
Motloung: The industry moves fast. If Netflix calls, you don’t have six months to prepare. We want young filmmakers to learn that discipline. My advice? Don’t overthink – tell your story the way you’d share it with a friend over a kota. Be bold and trust that your story has value.
Sowetan: How does this initiative connect with the Soweto International Film Festival?
Motloung: They are two sides of the same coin. The festival celebrates completed films, while The Pitch Room nurtures ideas still in development. Together, they form a pipeline: pitch today, get mentorship and support and next year showcase at the festival.
Sowetan: Funding and exposure remain challenges for young filmmakers. How will The Pitch Room help?
Motloung: By collapsing the distance between dreamers and decisionmakers. Having funders, producers and distributors in the same room with young talent is a game-changer.
Sowetan: Why was Soweto the right choice?
Motloung: Soweto is the heartbeat of storytelling. Every corner has a story that could be a film. Hosting here sends a message – the township isn’t just a backdrop, it’s a headquarters for creativity.
Sowetan: Looking ahead, what’s your long-term vision for the Soweto Film Market?
Motloung: I want it to be Africa’s Sundance or Cannes — a global hub where African stories are bought, sold and celebrated. My dream is that a kid from Soweto can pitch here and see their story streaming on Netflix tomorrow. Ultimately, it’s about building an industry that sets its own standard for the world to follow.
