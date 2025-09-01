Win tickets to the star-studded DStv Delicious Festival powered by LottoStar

One of the hottest international artists out right now, rapper Don Toliver, is set to deliver an electrifying performance at the DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival powered by LottoStar.

This popular annual event is returning to Joburg’s Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit on Heritage Day weekend (September 20 and 21).

Toliver has sold out prestigious venues like New York’s Barclays Center, garnered over 30-million monthly listeners on Spotify with hits like No Idea, and topped charts alongside Travis Scott, SZA, Justin Bieber and Doja Cat. Now he’s headlining the festival’s main stage together with home-grown faves Kwesta and Inkabi Zezwe on Saturday September 20.

“We’re thrilled to unveil this powerhouse line-up for the main stage on Saturday. It’s a bold blend of local icons and global greatness — a true reflection of the vibrant, diverse spirit of festival,” says Funeka Peppeta, the festival’s media and marketing director.

The main stage line-up for Sunday September 21 is equally spectacular. Headline acts include eight-time Grammy winner Ms Lauryn Hill (with special appearances by Wyclef Jean, YG Marley and Zion Marley) and the queen of South African Afro-soul, Lira.

Highlights of The Channel O Dance Stage

For fans of Amapiano, Soulful House, Afro-House, Hip Hop, Afro-Tech, 3-Step and Gqom, The Channel O Dance Stage will undoubtedly be the highlight of the festival.

“The Channel O Dance Stage is where rhythm meets heritage. We’re proud to curate a space where the continent’s most exciting DJs and dance music innovators come together to celebrate the sounds that move SA. This year brings global and local legends to one dance floor — it’s a powerful celebration of who we are, and how we groove,” says Peppeta.