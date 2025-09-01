Win tickets to the star-studded DStv Delicious Festival powered by LottoStar
Don Toliver. Ms Lauryn Hill. Kwesta. Inkabi Zezwe. Lira. Enter now and you could win tickets to see some of these phenomenal artists perform in person
One of the hottest international artists out right now, rapper Don Toliver, is set to deliver an electrifying performance at the DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival powered by LottoStar.
This popular annual event is returning to Joburg’s Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit on Heritage Day weekend (September 20 and 21).
Toliver has sold out prestigious venues like New York’s Barclays Center, garnered over 30-million monthly listeners on Spotify with hits like No Idea, and topped charts alongside Travis Scott, SZA, Justin Bieber and Doja Cat. Now he’s headlining the festival’s main stage together with home-grown faves Kwesta and Inkabi Zezwe on Saturday September 20.
“We’re thrilled to unveil this powerhouse line-up for the main stage on Saturday. It’s a bold blend of local icons and global greatness — a true reflection of the vibrant, diverse spirit of festival,” says Funeka Peppeta, the festival’s media and marketing director.
The main stage line-up for Sunday September 21 is equally spectacular. Headline acts include eight-time Grammy winner Ms Lauryn Hill (with special appearances by Wyclef Jean, YG Marley and Zion Marley) and the queen of South African Afro-soul, Lira.
Highlights of The Channel O Dance Stage
For fans of Amapiano, Soulful House, Afro-House, Hip Hop, Afro-Tech, 3-Step and Gqom, The Channel O Dance Stage will undoubtedly be the highlight of the festival.
“The Channel O Dance Stage is where rhythm meets heritage. We’re proud to curate a space where the continent’s most exciting DJs and dance music innovators come together to celebrate the sounds that move SA. This year brings global and local legends to one dance floor — it’s a powerful celebration of who we are, and how we groove,” says Peppeta.
Supergroup Rap Academy (Success SA, Jus Gigi, Mordecai, Royal MusiQ and 031 Choppa) will get the festivities going on Saturday as they strut their stuff along with Uncool MC and Masterpiece YVK.
Distruction Boyz will set the afternoon ablaze, followed by Kamo Mphela.
Ushering the night in will be Glastonbury Festival alumnus ASHOJU — the festival’s international headlining DJ — who’ll deliver dazzling Naija-infused rhythms before Metro FM Award-winner Oscar Mbo’s spectacular soulful deep house set.
From a youthful pulse to showing appreciation for boundary-defying acts, the Sunday edition of The Channel O Dance Stage will see headliner Sandy Rivera of Kings Of Tomorrow joined by fellow era-definers.
Two statesmen will open the proceedings as renowned activist DJ Kabila serves up his elegant brand of house before the eclectic Kenzhero conjures a mixture of urban funk and jazz.
Legends DJ Fresh and Vinny Da Vinci will set the tone of the afternoon with their timeless tunes. Then OG’s DJ Tira and Lulo Café will raise the tempo in time for Rivera’s curtain-closing electronic set.
Visit Deliciousfestival.com for more details.
Don’t miss out: book your tickets now
General admission tickets are R1,050 per person. To kick the experience up a notch, opt for tickets for the Delicious Lounge at the main arena for R2,500 per person, or the all-inclusive Injabulo Lounge on The Terrace for R8,350 per person.
DStv Rewards members will receive a 30% discount on their festival tickets; which is an awesome R315 saving per day. Customers will need to download the My DStv App or visit the Rewards page on the DStv website to take advantage of this limited offer, available while stocks last.
Tickets are selling fast: secure yours now via Ticketmaster.
Enter now and you could win tickets
Arena Holdings, the publisher of TimesLIVE and SowetanLIVE, is giving away tickets to the DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival powered by LottoStar. Here’s what’s up for grabs:
|Saturday September 20 (Headline acts: Don Toliver, Kwesta, Inkani Zezwe)
|Sunday September 21 (Headline acts: Ms Lauryn Hill, Lira)
|25 x general access tickets worth R1,050 each
To stand a chance to win, all you’ve got to do is answer the simple question: which international rapper is headlining the main stage on Saturday?
You can enter via email or SMS:
- Email your answer, name, contact details, and which show date you prefer (Saturday or Sunday), to reply@arena.africa. Don’t forget to include the phrase “DStv Delicious Festival 2025” in the subject line.
- SMS your answer, full name, ID number, physical and email address, as well as which show date you prefer (Saturday or Sunday) to 480470. (SMSes charged at R1.50. Errors will be charged. Free bundle SMSes do not apply.)
Terms and conditions:
- This competition closes on Thursday September 17 2025 at 11pm.
- The judges’ decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.
- All information relating to the competition and published on any promotional material will form part of the terms and conditions of entry.
- Neither Arena Holdings, TimesLIVE, SowetanLIVE or any of its sponsors, affiliates and agencies, nor their employees accept any liability for any oversight.
- Prizes are not transferable and/or negotiable.
- Readers may enter as many times as they like.
- No late entries will be accepted.
- Prize does not include transportation, winner will be responsible for their own transport costs to the festival at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Johannesburg.
- No persons under the age of 18 may enter.
- Winners will be notified by telephone and email.
