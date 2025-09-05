Cameroonian singer Sabrina can never get enough of Mzansi because the fit game is on the next level.
The 24-year-old, whose real name is Wamba Kuegou Sabrina Ruth, is currently in SA promoting her new music.
“What I love about this country is how fresh everyone looks – the drip is always on point. People dress well here and the lifestyle is quite eccentric. Whenever I’m here, I feel like I’m home. It’s always a beautiful experience,” she said.
The Abele and Five Star hit-maker was destined to make music a career. “I grew up in a beautiful musical environment, some of my aunties sing and we have a few good musicians in the family,” she said. “I knew I’d end up being an artist, but I didn’t take it seriously. I saw my aunties with beautiful voices, but they never made it into a career. So, it wasn’t in my plans.”
That outlook changed in her teenage years. “My friends used to make it a big deal that I could sing. They’d ask me to perform their favourite songs and at 16, their validation made me feel like I had something special,” she said.
“My mom noticed I was serious about it, but at first, she was worried about how I’d make it in the industry. She told me if I passed my final exams, they’d consider letting me do music. When I got my results and passed, I went to university and met a record label manager who later sat down with my mother. They spoke and agreed on the vision for my career. My mom’s ‘yes’ was such a blessing. I was 18 when I signed my first deal.”
Sabrina on her love for SA, music and fashion
Since then, Sabrina has built a career on consistency and experimentation.
“The industry is exciting, but it can also get frustrating,” she said. “Sometimes I go into the studio with a clear vision, spend the whole day working and the result doesn’t land the way I hoped. But that’s part of the process.”
Her sound blends Afrofusion with touches of amapiano and Afrobeat. “I like blending melodies. It gives a more authentic sound,” she explained.
Sabrina's persistence earned her a nod at this year's Trace Awards, where she was nominated in the newcomer category.
“In 2023, I went to the awards in Rwanda as a guest. I remember saying to myself, ‘I wish I could be on that stage.’ I left determined to work hard, and two years later it happened,” she said. “Being the only female nominated [in the category] this year meant a lot. It felt like recognition for the work I put in.”
Now five years into her career, Sabrina is focused on building a global footprint while staying connected to her roots.
“I feel blessed to visit places like SA and connect with different audiences,” she said. “There are so many young artists across the continent who dream of these opportunities, so I don’t take any of it for granted.”
