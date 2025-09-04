Nanette inspired by retro queens of song like Miriam Makeba, Brenda Fassie

“The Waiting Room [her 2024 offering] era is a perfect example,” Nanette said. “I was so excited about releasing that project, but at the same time, I was grieving the loss of my aunt. It was this clash of emotions – celebrating my career while carrying deep personal pain. That’s what Painfully Happy is about: how joy and sadness often exist side by side, and how we carry both at once.”
On a song like I’m Not Psycho, Nanette balances two sides of her artistry – the bold, rebellious persona fused with her demure, family-orientated side. “I don’t see those sides as opposites – they’re both me. Some days I’m the bold, rebellious Harley Quinn energy, and other days I’m grounded in my family and culture. Music is the space where I allow all of those layers to live together,” she says.
Singing in her home language has given the song extra depth that sets her apart from her peers. “There’s just something deeper about creating in your mother tongue. Language holds memory, culture and emotion, so when I sing in Xhosa and Zulu, I feel like I’m unlocking a part of myself that English can’t always capture,” she said.
Nanette wishes for her fans to feel safe and warm when listening to her music. Her biggest fans are her parents, and when she played Abazali to them, her father couldn’t stop smiling. “This is a hit! I’m so proud of you,” her father told her.
“My mom echoed the same sentiment. She kept telling me how much I’ve grown, not just as an artist but as a person. For me, hearing that from them was everything, because the song is literally a thank you to them.”
One of the secret recipes to Nanette’s success has been collaborations with Kelvin Momo, Emtee, DJ Maphorisa, DBN Gogo, Tellaman, lordkez and Blxckie. Her dream collaboration is with Letta Mbuli.
“Her voice and presence are iconic, and she carries such wisdom in her artistry,” Nanette said. “Having her on a track would feel like connecting the past with the present – like building a bridge between generations of music.”
Nanette inspired by retro queens of song like Miriam Makeba, Brenda Fassie
"Brenda’s fire and Miriam’s grace – they carried the spirit of a generation. To be in the crowd, feeling that energy in real time, would be unforgettable,” says the singer.
Image: Supplied.
"The soundtrack of my childhood that shaped my love for music was Luther Vandross' Dance With My Father. It was on constant replay in our house. It was one of those records my parents would play on weekends, and it became the soundtrack to so many memories. It taught me that music could be tender and healing, that it could hold both love and loss at the same time."
Her new album Painfully Happy is deeply introspective.
