Idols, Project Runway, The Voice get local reboot

Primedia Studios has made the major move of rebooting the local versions of Project Runway, The Voice and Idols with early signs that the spin-offs will revitalise the fan-favourite TV competitions shows.
In addition, Primedia Studios has announced that local viewers will also get the first season of the African version of popular American dance series Dancing with the Stars.
All the planned four programmes will happen through a co-production collaboration between Primedia Studios and Opulent Entertainment Group.
Opulent Entertainment Group is co-founded by Mzansi auteur Mandla Dube (Silverton Siege, Kalushi: The Story of Solomon Mahlangu) and Hollywood actor Denim Richards. Richards has famously played Colby Mayfield in popular US TV series Yellowstone.
Netflix’ 2024 film Heart of the Hunter based on the novel by best-selling author Deon Meyer and starring Bonko Khoza, Connie Ferguson and Masasa Mbangeni was helmed by Opulent Entertainment Group.
The local film made Netflix history last year. A week after it was released, it scored the top spot in English-language films on the Netflix Top 10 weekly rankings – a first for an African film.
“The key to the future and sustainability of entertainment in Africa lies in collaboration and opportunities,” said Richards.
“This collaboration with Primedia Studios is a multifaceted, significant step forward. Shows like The Voice, Project Runway, Idols and Dancing with the Stars are a powerful platform for undiscovered talent from Africa – not only in front of the camera, but also behind the scenes.”
The last local version of Idols aired on Mzansi Magic and concluded in November 2023 after 19 seasons, while the last local version of The Voice flighted its last episode on February 2019 on M-Net after three seasons.
Project Runway SA aired for one season on Mzansi Magic hosted by Lerato Kganyago in 2018.
No word yet on when viewers will get to see the local versions of the TV shows.
“We are honoured and incredibly excited to join forces with Denim and his Opulent Entertainment Group on a venture that will unearth new stars and infuse these four top-tier ‘shiny-floor’ shows with the spirit of Africa,” said Jan du Plessis, president of Primedia Studios.
“We share the same vision for the future of African storytelling and Denim’s extensive experience oscillating between Hollywood and our home ground that will take Primedia Studios’ content slate to the next level.”
Primedia’s Group CEO Jonathan Procter added: “Denim Richards is a force of nature. He will fundamentally change the future of creators and the industry in Africa and the way the world understands the creative soul of Africa.”
Idols, Project Runway, The Voice get local reboot
Local viewers will also get the first season of the African version of popular American dance series Dancing with the Stars
Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Primedia Studios has made the major move of rebooting the local versions of Project Runway, The Voice and Idols with early signs that the spin-offs will revitalise the fan-favourite TV competitions shows.
In addition, Primedia Studios has announced that local viewers will also get the first season of the African version of popular American dance series Dancing with the Stars.
All the planned four programmes will happen through a co-production collaboration between Primedia Studios and Opulent Entertainment Group.
Opulent Entertainment Group is co-founded by Mzansi auteur Mandla Dube (Silverton Siege, Kalushi: The Story of Solomon Mahlangu) and Hollywood actor Denim Richards. Richards has famously played Colby Mayfield in popular US TV series Yellowstone.
Netflix’ 2024 film Heart of the Hunter based on the novel by best-selling author Deon Meyer and starring Bonko Khoza, Connie Ferguson and Masasa Mbangeni was helmed by Opulent Entertainment Group.
The local film made Netflix history last year. A week after it was released, it scored the top spot in English-language films on the Netflix Top 10 weekly rankings – a first for an African film.
“The key to the future and sustainability of entertainment in Africa lies in collaboration and opportunities,” said Richards.
“This collaboration with Primedia Studios is a multifaceted, significant step forward. Shows like The Voice, Project Runway, Idols and Dancing with the Stars are a powerful platform for undiscovered talent from Africa – not only in front of the camera, but also behind the scenes.”
The last local version of Idols aired on Mzansi Magic and concluded in November 2023 after 19 seasons, while the last local version of The Voice flighted its last episode on February 2019 on M-Net after three seasons.
Project Runway SA aired for one season on Mzansi Magic hosted by Lerato Kganyago in 2018.
No word yet on when viewers will get to see the local versions of the TV shows.
“We are honoured and incredibly excited to join forces with Denim and his Opulent Entertainment Group on a venture that will unearth new stars and infuse these four top-tier ‘shiny-floor’ shows with the spirit of Africa,” said Jan du Plessis, president of Primedia Studios.
“We share the same vision for the future of African storytelling and Denim’s extensive experience oscillating between Hollywood and our home ground that will take Primedia Studios’ content slate to the next level.”
Primedia’s Group CEO Jonathan Procter added: “Denim Richards is a force of nature. He will fundamentally change the future of creators and the industry in Africa and the way the world understands the creative soul of Africa.”
Final season of Shaka iLembe to premiere next year
IN THE KNOW | Fatal Seduction star Warren Masemola on fetishes, fame and farewells
Unique LSJ creation for Grammy-winning Anthony Hamilton
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos