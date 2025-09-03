Benjamin Jephta marks 10 years in jazz

Ahead of his Joy of Jazz performance, Benjamin Jephta has released Still I Rise (Part 1), a remastered song inspired by Maya Angelou’s iconic poem.
"My dad also had over a thousand CDs and a small room filled with instruments. I'd spend hours in there, listening to albums, playing around on the drums or piano," says the Jazz virtuoso who credits his father for musical roots.
Ahead of his Joy of Jazz performance, Benjamin Jephta has released Still I Rise (Part 1), a remastered song inspired by Maya Angelou’s iconic poem.
The song features musical band Kujenga, trumpeter Ndabo Zulu, saxophonist Linda Sikhakhane and percussionist Leagan Breda.
It's a precursor to his album, Homecoming Revisited, coming out on September 19. The jazz maestro reflects on his decade-long career:
What is the inspiration behind Still I Rise (Part 1)?
I was revisiting an album I worked on ten years ago. Maya Angelou’s Still I Rise has always been one of my favourite poems – it captured my daily being and practice. The poem speaks to rising above circumstances and overcoming hurdles, which resonates deeply with me. This rendition is about looking back at the “me” from a decade ago and reflecting on how far I’ve come.
Tell us more about Homecoming Revisited.
I chose to revisit my debut album, released in 2015, which I had actually started working on a year or two before then. This project is about celebrating the music that shaped me as an artist at that time, while also honouring the young, vibrant jazz scene I was part of. Homecoming Revisited features more than 30 musicians, which reflects a broader spectrum of the jazz industry right now.
How would you sum up the last decade?
I’ve had fun; this journey has also been about self-discovery. It’s been about introspection, understanding who I am as a musician, how I connect with my audience and how I position myself as an artist. It’s been a great learning and growing process. Ten years is not enough, which is why I’m eager to see where this journey takes me next.
Who helped hone your musical ear?
My father played a big role. He was a singer, a member of a band and also played bass guitar. He grew up around instruments and later became a worship leader. Music was always present in our home – everything from gospel to jazz, and classics from groups such as Earth, Wind & Fire and Frankie Beverly. My parents also exposed my sister and me to the arts. My sister is now a playwright and filmmaker.
With my father being active in the church, there were always rehearsals at our house. I took piano and drumming lessons when I was young – anything I was interested in, my parents supported fully. My dad also had over a thousand CDs and a small room filled with instruments. I’d spend hours in there, listening to albums, playing around on the drums or piano. That early exposure built my appreciation for music, especially jazz.
How is it like to be a jazz artist in 2025?
People often think jazz is snobbish or inaccessible, but that’s not true. Even as a jazz artist, I appreciate all genres of music. It's less about the label and more about creating something authentic, true to who I am and enjoyable for everyone.
What would you change about jazz?
I’d change the name itself. “Jazz” carries heavy stereotypes and can feel intimidating for many people. Whenever I say I’m a jazz musician, people immediately box me into a definition that often doesn’t reflect the music I actually make. That perception pushes audiences away before they even give the music a chance. Jazz is incredibly diverse. At its core, it’s about community – bringing people together across generations, cultures and backgrounds.
