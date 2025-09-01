Tiltmann added that the incident was "a further material breach of his Independent Contract, despite Sol’s written assurance to Kaya management in June 2023 that such conduct would not recur, while acknowledging his responsibilities as a representative of the station, apologising to the Kaya family and stakeholders, and committing to upholding the standards expected of him."
Tiltmann reiterated Kaya 959's values are not open to compromise.
“Trust, integrity, accountability, respect, and inclusivity are the foundations of Kaya 959. They guide everything we do on air, online and off air. We are answerable to our listeners, and when conduct falls short, we act decisively,” Tiltmann said.
Tiltmann further explained that the decision followed "a process aligned with Kaya 959’s Independent Contractor Agreement, which allows for immediate termination in cases where the actions of an individual with a public profile bring the station into disrepute. Kaya 959 remains committed to maintaining a safe, respectful, and inclusive working environment, supported by rigorous broadcasting standards and a culture of accountability across all platforms."
Kaya fires Sol Phenduka over 'misogynistic remarks' about Minnie Dlamini
Radio personality comments were made on the MacG podcast.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Kaya 959 has officially fired radio personality Sol Phenduka as co-host of the breakfast show after "misogynistic remarks" were made about media personality Minnie Dlamini on Podcast and Chill with MacG.
Phenduka was the co-host of #SizTheWorld breakfast show with Sizwe Dhlomo.
In a lengthy statement released on Monday, Kaya 959 acting managing executive, Dave Tiltmann, confirmed that the station had terminated Phenduka’s contract with immediate effect after an internal review.
“Kaya 959 cannot and will not condone comments made on the MacG Vodcast, where Sol Phenduka is an integral part of the presenting team," said Tiltmann.
"Misogynistic remarks made about actress Minnie Dlamini were unacceptable and inconsistent with respect owed to women. As a content provider of our flagship breakfast show, his alignment with comments made on the vodcast does not reflect who we are as a station, nor what our listeners expect of us.”
Phenduka was placed under suspension on August 20 "pending the outcome of an internal process".
Kaya 959 suspends Sol Phenduka
Tiltmann added that the incident was "a further material breach of his Independent Contract, despite Sol’s written assurance to Kaya management in June 2023 that such conduct would not recur, while acknowledging his responsibilities as a representative of the station, apologising to the Kaya family and stakeholders, and committing to upholding the standards expected of him."
Tiltmann reiterated Kaya 959's values are not open to compromise.
“Trust, integrity, accountability, respect, and inclusivity are the foundations of Kaya 959. They guide everything we do on air, online and off air. We are answerable to our listeners, and when conduct falls short, we act decisively,” Tiltmann said.
Tiltmann further explained that the decision followed "a process aligned with Kaya 959’s Independent Contractor Agreement, which allows for immediate termination in cases where the actions of an individual with a public profile bring the station into disrepute. Kaya 959 remains committed to maintaining a safe, respectful, and inclusive working environment, supported by rigorous broadcasting standards and a culture of accountability across all platforms."
Dineo Ranaka breaks her silence and speaks about 'coming home to MetroFM'
Sizwe Dhlomo officially takes over Kaya 959 breakfast
Radio giant Glen Lewis marks one year filled with joy, laughter at Kaya
Kaya 959's T-Bose rallies wife and friend to produce new African storytelling show
Ace presenters thrilled with recognition at radio awards
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos